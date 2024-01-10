Trade Deadline Live Podcast: Tuesday, Feb 6 @ Rivoli Toronto | Tickets on Sale

With the trade deadline two days away, join us for a night of Raptors talk and Q&A discussing where the Raptors are headed, and what Masai Ujiri's next move is.

Raptors Republic is excited to announce a live podcast recording on Tuesday February 6, 7 PM at Rivoli Toronto (Queen & Spadina). Come spend some time with the community as we talk Raptors, the Siakam situation, what the future holds, and swoon about the future (Scottie Barnes, GOAT).

The panel will be hosted by Samson Folk and Louis Zatzman, and they will include a whole lot of special surprise guest(s) — last time we had an NBA coach and a bunch of famous, successful, attractive media personalities. Plus there will be a live Q&A! You won’t find a better night to talk Raptors basketball anywhere. On top of the conversation, there will be exclusive Raptors Republic merchandise, raffles, free stuff, and all sorts of excitement. Can’t miss this stuff.

Tickets cost $15 and include a free drink on Raptors Republic. Priority ticket sales will go to All-Star subscribers who get a 50% discount! (promo codes emailed to you)