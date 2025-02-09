Quick Reaction: Raptors 87, Rockets 94

B O. Agbaji 32 MIN, 11 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 5-8 FG, 0-3 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -7 +/- They ran Horns Chin Punch for Agbaji (Started in horns, Agbaji passed to Barnes then dove to the hoop off a “chin” screen) and he was fouled upon catching the lob for free throws. He was fully in picking up the scraps mode, finishing a couple gimmes courtesy of an extra pass from Barnes off a steal and an open putback. Led to him being a perfect 5-of-5 from two, however he missed all three of his 3PA.

B+ S. Barnes 38 MIN, 15 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST, 2 STL, 6-19 FG, 0-8 3FG, 3-4 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, -4 +/- Had a torrid defensive stretch to start the game where he had a hand in wrecking nearly everything the Rockets tried on offence. He also stuck on ball, keeping with Amen Thompsen and Dillon Brooks on multiple drives. Barnes’ motor was running on full tilt as he tied up Sengun for a jump ball and gobbled up boards. He only had two first half points though, and missed all of his 3s. Started to get his middy game going later on, making a couple of his signature turnarounds. Barnes beasted on the Rockets all game long on the defensive end. Found his on-ball defence particularly impressive here as he smothered his check time and time again. His passing reads were also exceptional as always.

B J. Mogbo 32 MIN, 10 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 3-10 FG, 0-6 3FG, 4-5 FT, 4 BLK, 2 TO, -10 +/- Mogbo’s switchability was a boon to the Raptors steering opponents drives away from the hoop. He stuck with Jalen Green on a switch and stuffed him in the fourth. On the offensive end he appeared a step slow on his reads and missed a few 3s to start. Later made a beautiful second pass out of a double on Barnes to get Walter an open corner 3. Mogbo threw down a big dunk on a bullet pass (him catching it was impressive) from Immanuel Quickley and then got an and-1 layup to go on the next possession.

C+ G. Dick 15 MIN, 0 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 0-4 FG, 0-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 1 +/- Jumpshot was slightly off (and then way off) to start. Defensively the intention was there, and he managed to contribute to doubles on Sengun early and remain connected overall. But man does he ever die on screens. Dick doesn’t have the strength to put himself in a position to succeed on defence right now, despite his best efforts. Near the end of the first half, he fell awkwardly and appeared to hit his head while colliding with Amen Thompson on an attempt at the rim. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game with a neck contusion, per Kayla Grey on the broadcast, and also reportedly cleared initial concussion tests.

B+ I. Quickley 30 MIN, 20 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 6-15 FG, 3-9 3FG, 5-6 FT, 0 BLK, 4 TO, 0 +/- Came out like a bat out of hell to start this one. Drilled a pull up triple to open the scoring then dropped in a floater – scoring the raptors first five points. The defensive attention and effort was there also; he fought over screens and fronted the post on Brooks. Quick was also getting to the rim! Got downhill out of the pick n’ roll both finishing and drawing free throws. He had 15 of the Raptors first 25 points. He was taking all kinds of 3s, pull-ups, off movement, step backs, and finished the first half with eight attempts – good stuff. Did pick up his dribble a couple times and throw a couple iffy jump-passes. Trailed off as the game continued and only took one 3PA in the second half.

A- J. Shead 19 MIN, 14 PTS, 0 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 6-9 FG, 2-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -5 +/- Had a visible swagger to his game back in his former home of Houston. Shead’s shot was dropping, he was touching the paint on drives, and all-around the offence has been way better. He also would’ve had a couple more assists if his teammates had finished some of the good looks he helped generate for them. Made a catch-and-shoot 3 to beat the shot clock and finished a few nice takes on the way to a hyper-efficient night.

B O. Robinson 17 MIN, 3 PTS, 9 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-5 FG, 1-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 3 +/- Was a sturdy presence down low, reliably grabbing boards and using his strength to bully smaller Houston defenders on the occasional post up. His first couple attempts just barely spilled out, but later Jock Landale overmatched him and turned away an attempted hook shot. Showed some strong help defence as well.

B- C. Boucher 18 MIN, 4 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 2-7 FG, 0-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 1 +/- The recently dubbed “Points in can” by our own Louis Zatzman, Boucher had a little trouble getting the lid off tonight. But as we’ve learned well over the years, he is non-perishable in Toronto. With can-openers like Barnes around, the lid will surely bust off again soon.

B J. Walter 25 MIN, 10 PTS, 3 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 4-10 FG, 2-5 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -2 +/- While he was an important part of the Raptors defensive effort as a team in this game – everybody was – the offence started off a little rough. Walter didn’t make the best reads, slowing down and passing up on potential advantages, and missed his shots. Later he fit in better as a play finisher, knocking down a couple spot up 3s.

B- J. Battle 14 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-3 FG, 0-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -12 +/- Despite not getting many quality shot opportunities in this game, Battle showed grit and effort on defence and on the glass, jumping to tip a rebound away from Jeff Green that he had no business getting to. He was making a noticeable attempt to do the small things on an otherwise quiet night. Did post the Snell line though.