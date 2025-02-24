Toronto Raptors explode in final minutes to snap two-game skid against the Phoenix Suns

In the final five minutes, the Toronto Raptors would go 7-for-7 from distance and finish the game on a 22-6 run to take down the Phoenix Suns Sunday night at Scotiabank Arena 127-109.

The game would start leaning Toronto’s way as they made shots efficiently. They would begin the game on an 8-2 run, before holding a 15-10 lead midway through the frame. It would be Gradey Dick leading the charge for Toronto, canning three triples to help give the Raptors a 29-25 advantage after one. After being down 30-19 after the first frame against Miami in their last contest, this was a much better start.

The Raptors would continue to shoot it efficiently from behind the arc in the second quarter, going 7-for-14 from deep and leading 41-35 at the first timeout. A big Chris Boucher quarter off the bench to the tune of 14 points on 6-for-7 shooting amidst a 19-7 run to end the frame would give Toronto the big 67-52 lead at the break, their third most points scored by halftime this season.

The start of the third quarter would be all Phoenix, cutting the lead to single digits after a 9-0 run. Throughout the next couple of minutes it would still be all Suns, putting together a 19-5 run this time to cut it to five, with five to go in the quarter. The Suns largely got back into it because of Devin Booker, who had a dozen in the quarter. Toronto would end the frame by stopping the bleeding, however, to lead 88-82 heading into the fourth.

The final frame would be back and forth up until those final moments when the Dinos would turn into the prime Golden State Warriors, as that boatload of triples would seal the deal.

It was the battle of the big threes and “BBQ” came out on top. The trio of Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, and Scottie Barnes were all effective, combining for 66 points, 21 rebounds, and 19 assists while shooting 10-for-16 from distance. The latter was the most effective, getting it done on both ends.

Barnes himself would finish with 20 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and one steal while finishing as a game-high +31. He truly makes an impact on defence, and that might not be getting talked about as much as it should be, per Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic.

“I think it’s on the media for not recognizing this guy as one of the best defenders in the world. What he does on a night-to-night basis deserves attention.”

“The media and the public (is) not recognizing this kid as one of the most elite defensive players in the league. I don’t think he’s getting enough credit. Maybe that has something to do with our record but if you have eyes you see that he is elite”

Phoenix’s big three of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal ultimately did their thing in their 29th appearance together, but it was the defence that lacked in this one which ultimately has all season. After combining for 81 points, 20 rebounds, and 17 assists in the night previous against the Chicago Bulls, they wouldn’t be as dominant on the second night of a back-to-back. The trio still combined for 76 points, but lacked in other areas only contributing 13 assists and 12 rebounds.

It was one of the rougher offensive games of the year for Durant, who was held to under 20 points for the fourth time this season. He would finish with 15 points to go along with four assists, four rebounds, three steals, and three blocks.

Toronto will end their four-game homestand Tuesday by welcoming in the defending champions Boston Celtics, before hitting the road for four straight afterwards.