Morning Coffee – Fri, Jul 17

"Honestly, for me, I wish there wasn't even a list," Powell said. "It's a topic where it's freedom of speech, and you're taking your name off the back of your jersey that matters to you. That speaks volumes to how you view things and your approach to life, and you shouldn't be boxed in to say, 'You can only say this much, this is OK for you to say.' You shouldn't be boxed in on a topic like this. I felt like the rules to this should have been as long as it wasn't anything explicit or any cursing in your saying, you should have been able to put whatever you want on the back of your jersey, because it's your last name that you're removing. It's you. And it speaks to yourself." The issue stands out particularly for the Raptors, the league's lone Canadian team. While it's not the responsibility of any single team or player to localize these messages to their hometowns or home markets, there was a real opportunity to make it clear that this issue is not limited to the United States alone. Not allowing messages specific to Canada results in the dangerous idea that allows for complacency when the issue is anything but resolved in Canada, not to mention elsewhere in the world. "I feel like generally, it's a world change. We want everyone to see it," said Canadian Chris Boucher. "Obviously with us coming back, I think the attention will be on us. As the (only) team in Canada, it's a good opportunity for us to show the message and open some eyes and make people realize it's something that's going on and it's important to address it. It's a lot easier to say it's not happening in Canada when you see so much stuff happening in the U.S., but I feel it's going on everywhere in the world. As much as you can say it doesn't happen in Canada, I think it does happen in Canada. And it shouldn't be happening anywhere."

In Powell's estimation, the NBA's list was generic and limiting. Among the phrases approved by the league were: "group economics," "mentor," "I am a man," "si se peude," and "ally." And while there were important messages that were covered, Powell isn't alone in feeling shorted by the opportunity. LeBron James, who was a vice-president of the NBA Players' Association, said this week the list didn't "resonate" with him which is why he won't wear any of the messages. "I was really upset about the whole change where it was really limited. The list was very cookie-cutter. It doesn't really touch the topics of what we're trying to achieve here. With that being said, I chose Black Lives Matter — it was the most radical that spoke to where I stand," Powell said. Despite the restrictions, Powell remains committed to creating social change. He is donating all proceeds on his "Understand the Grind" clothing line towards charity, and will also be personally matching that donation. Powell is also speaking with representatives in his community and has reached out to the NBPA to further his efforts.

How Powell would mesh with this iteration of the Raptors was an interesting question when head coach Nick Nurse announced that Fred VanVleet would start alongside Kyle Lowry. Powell stated during training camp in Quebec City that he wanted the job, and after years of making a case for a starting job, this could have been a point of frustration. Instead, Powell thrived as both a sixth man when the team was healthy and as a starter when asked to fill in. With the team back healthy after the lockdown, Powell is taking things a step further as a leader for the second unit. “Norman, just coming in locked in, focused, putting in the work early, being ready, you gotta give credit to him being here so long, understanding the game,” teammate Rondae Hollis-Jefferson said. “And then especially going through what we’re going through now, him keeping a level head and understanding his role and his process, I feel like it’s big. He’s definitely been leading the charge and you got guys like Chris, Terence, and guys like that who’ve just came in and backed up everything we stood for in the beginning of the year.” The second unit has been so intense that they’ve even managed to ruffle the feathers of Fred VanVleet, Kyle Lowry, and Pascal Siakam a little bit, and that’s by design. The starting unit know that’s what they need: teammates who will push them to their limits so that when the ball goes up against real opponents, the level of expectation is no different. Powell has taken on multiple tasks as far as helping each of Terence Davis, Patrick McCaw, Chris Boucher, and Stanley Johnson with their development and recognizes a big part of it is his demeanor, feeding off his energy and intensity. “They (the starters) are in the position we want to be in,” Powell said. “So, we’re not going to take it easy on them in these drills, we’re not going to let them feel like they can do whatever they want and take it easy and go through the motions. We’re going to go after them, we’re going to compete, and we’re going to show them that we’re here and we want more. That approach just puts things in perspective for them, and that’s the approach we have to have every day. Every day you’re out here trying to prove something. Every day you’re trying to show why you belong. “Going at a unit like we have here in the first unit, with a championship squad and all five being part of that championship run last year, really helps us with our confidence. When we’re winning and beating them in drills and getting them frustrated, getting them mad at the coaches for calls that are not being made or whatever it is, I think it’s a confidence boost for us and I’m definitely excited to lead this unit and get them prepared for the level we need to be at.” Respect is a two-way street, and Powell’s words will surely have added meaning, as he’s not only talking the talk but putting in the time with his teammates to help them get better. Beyond basketball, he’s making his presence felt, setting a clear example for making one’s voice heard despite the restrictions the league is putting in place. Is this a man feeling empowered by his play or is the play boosted by a man feeling tremendous comfort in his own shoes? Arguably a bit of both, and the Raptors, as well as those heeding his message, will reap the benefits on both sides.

A rare glimpse into Powell’s thinking from the usually-private Raptor, and words that speak to a conundrum the NBA finds itself in at the moment. From allowing players to wear “I Can’t Breathe” warm up shirts, to the swift action taken by NBA commissioner Adam Silver against Donald Sterling to the plans the NBA and sister league WNBA to help support the Black Lives Matter movement, the NBA is clearly one of the more progressive pro sports leagues in the world in regard to racial justice. The idea behind social justice messages on the back of jerseys certainly seems like something that was well-intentioned, but the execution of it is where it looks like the NBA fell short. Even though this was reportedly a joint venture between the league and Players’ Association, it seems as if there wasn’t nearly enough player consultation on this 29-message list, which has left Powell feeling sour about the whole process. “Honestly, for me, I wish there wasn’t even a list. It’s a topic where it’s freedom of speech, and you’re taking your name off the back of your jersey that matters to you,” Powell added. “That speaks volumes to how you view things and your approach to life and you shouldn’t be boxed in to say you can only say this much, this is OK for you to say. You shouldn’t be boxed in on a topic like this.” Powell isn’t alone in thinking this, either, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James expressed a similar sentiment last weekend, saying he would’ve “loved to have a say-so on what would have went on the back of [his] jersey,” and is instead opting to not even wear a social justice message at all. Powell is opting to wear “Black Lives Matter” on the back of his jersey as it, to him, “was the most radical saying that spoke to where I stand on this.” It still isn’t close to what he really wanted to say – “Am I next?” – which has obvious connotations regarding police brutality against the Black community and the killings of people such as George Floyd and Breonna Taylor by law enforcement. Maybe if Powell were to have his voice heard on the matter his message would’ve been approved, or maybe it wouldn’t have, but the issue lies in the fact that he nor James – arguably the world’s most famous basketball player – were given much say in the matter.

Powell believes as long as a player's message isn't overly explicit or uses language unacceptable in every day use, it should be allowed. Powell is not alone in this thinking although he's the first player to publicly take aim at the process. LeBron James, for example, opted not to put any of the sayings on the back of his jersey because none of them "seriously resonate with my mission, with my goal." James did say he had no disrespect for the list.

"It was no disrespect to the list that was handed out to all the players," James told reporters this week. "I commend anyone that decides to put something on the back of their jersey. It's just something that didn't really seriously resonate with my mission, with my goal. "I would have loved to have a say-so on what would have went on the back of my jersey. I had a couple things in mind, but I wasn't part of that process, which is OK." The decisions were highly personal and speak not only to the individual histories and experiences of the players but what they want to get out of the symbolic move, like Rondae Hollis-Jefferson's decision to have "Speak Up" on his Raptors jersey. "It sticks out to me, personally, because I think a lot more of us on this platform should definitely speak up," Hollis-Jefferson said. "They should say something, especially if they believe and care about what's going on right now in our world as a whole. I feel like we all should speak up and say something, bring somebody closer together, take it one step at a time, one person at a time, and then watch that trickle effect as we rub off our energy, our love, our positivity on somebody."

Seeding-Games Goal: Don’t Fall to the 3 Seed

Beyond staying healthy (we’ll get to that in a bit), the Raptors’ only job during the eight seeding games is to avoid losing the three-game lead they have on the Celtics. If they don’t, they’ll have to play either Philly, Indiana, or Miami in the first round—all of whom are tougher opponents than the Magic or Nets as a 2 seed. In other words, instead of having to beat either the Celtics and Sixers, they would have to beat both on their way to likely face the Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals. Toronto’s seeding game schedule isn’t doing the team any favors. According to the numbers, the Raptors have the toughest stretch of games inside the bubble, facing only teams that are currently in the 16-team playoff field, including the Lakers, Bucks, Sixers, and Celtics. It’s not going to be easy by any stretch, but Toronto also has a decent-size cushion to work with, so barring a disaster, they should be the 2 seed.

Whether it is in Orlando or before that in Fort Myers, Fla., Lowry has generally been the first player in the gym and his teammates pick up on his work ethic. You understand his focus and his character by his humble Twitter handle: “A man who plays basketball.” Simple. Focused. Understated. “I think the Raptors are clearly Kyle’s team,” coach Nick Nurse said this week. “His care factor is way up there. His intelligence factor is way up. I mean we’re in good hands with him being the leader of this team.” As for Gasol, he won’t say how much weight he has lost or the specifics in how he managed it back home in Spain, but it is plenty. The motivation was his poor start to the season when he was sidelined twice by a lingering hamstring injury. “It was a frustrating season for me personally,” Gasol said, “because I could never get a rhythm and to help the team the way I should be helping the team.” Gasol won’t talk too much about himself. For him, it’s all about the team. “What we’ll all be measured by is winning games and getting another ring,” Gasol said. “That’s what we’re all here for.” Although he has to nurse a delicate hamstring, this lighter frame should help him become more mobile and protect him from further injury. Gasol has another reason at his age to get into better shape. He will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, and he wants to take advantage by showing he can be injury-free and secure one more contract. But that’s looking too far ahead. Lowry and Gasol are focused on the now. They have a big test when the season relaunches. Does it get any bigger than facing the Los Angeles Lakers? Mark August 1 on your calendars. The leadership of the Raptors will be tested right out of the gate.

Norm Powell, the unofficial leader of the second unit, said the younger players have been pushing the veterans hard. “Man, we’re competing,” Powell said. “I was actually really happy and excited the way the younger guys were getting Fred [VanVleet] and Kyle [Lowry] and Pascal [Siakam] worked up, taking their intensity level even higher. The games have been really good when we’re getting after it in our in-team scrimmages and things like that.” The Raptors were second in the Eastern Conference when the league shuttered on March 11, and that was despite having a revolving door of a roster due to numerous injuries to key players. The Raptors were fifth in the league in games lost to injury. Nurse now has the luxury of a full roster to choose from. Powell, who was playing the most consistent basketball of his NBA career before the hiatus, is being more vocal at practice. He’s taken aside players such as Chris Boucher, rookie Terence Davis, McCaw and Stanley Johnson to remind them to make Nurse’s job more difficult, to constantly battle for more a bigger role. “I’m telling them, ‘We’ve got to go at these guys [the starters] because we want their spot. They are in the position we want to be in. So we’re not going to take it easy on them in these drills, we’re not going to let them feel like they can do whatever they want and take it easy and go through the motions. We’re going to go after them, we’re going to compete, and we’re going to show them that we’re here and we want more,”‘ Powell said.

5. Gasol: “To me it’s pretty simple, it’s be more responsible as human beings”

That’s Marc talking about Black Lives Matter specifically, but he could be talking about any social justice issue — such as anti-semitism. I will admit I’m saddened by the silence from the NBA Bubble regarding this issue. The players indicated back in June that they’d use the bubble as a “platform” to amplify their social justice message, but no one has a word to say about prominent celebrities like Ice Cube and Nick Cannon, or former NBA Players like Stephen Jackson or Dwyane Wade, when they out themselves as anti-semites? I think that’s shitty. Wade did walk back his tweets, eventually, and weakly. And it’s not like I expect players to come out screaming at every injustice in the world, no one can do that or expect that. NBA players have a lot on their plates, getting in shape, managing their safety, being away from their families, and being socially conscious. But bigotry is bigotry. “Be more responsible as human beings” means calling this shit out when you see it. And the silence is saying a lot.

“I watched Masai’s passionate interview talking about more diversity and I asked myself for these established coaches that are at the grassroots level for 20 plus years but want to get their foot in the door or are maybe looking at how they become a Raptors junior coach,” Osei continued. “Where would someone like Masai go to look for candidates? “Again the answer was nowhere. It’s either you know somebody who knows somebody or it’s a complete shot in the dark.” While the name Black Canadian Coaches Association might lead you to believe that the group is strictly interested in advocating for coaches, Osei’s vision is to bring together the entire sporting industry. The B.C.C.A has already started to connect with current and aspiring coaches, media and marketing members, fitness and wellness coaches and Black-owned businesses. And while the immediate goal is to unite as many BIPOC voices as possible, Osei’s goals for the B.C.C.A don’t end there. The group hopes to develop and offer culturally sensitive education and awareness regarding anti-Blackness, mental health awareness, bystander training and LGBTQ+ awareness training. They’ll also look to implement a yearly awards gala dedicated to the achievement of Black Canadians in sport, and to support research that will contribute to making Canadian sport more inclusive to all. “I think this is long overdue,” Osei said. “Just having a space and just creating a network where whether you’re working out west in B.C. or you’re working in Alberta you know you got this hub of supporters that are from diverse backgrounds that just want to empower you. “They want to connect you to the people that you need to connect with and they want to see you flourish in the sports industry. “So it’s not just advocacy for our coaches and our athletes, it’s advocacy for our community.”

