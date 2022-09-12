Building with Scottie & LaMelo

Samson Folk brings on Brian Geisinger to discuss the Raptors & the Hornets.

0:55 – 3 words to describe the Raptors

4:00 – The Raptors versatility on defense

13:41 – What types of players might Scottie & LaMelo become?

32:46 – Building around LaMelo

36:37 – What happens with Gordon Hayward?

45:40 – Is Pascal a destroyer of worlds in Charlotte?

48:09 – Who does Brian love on the Raptors?

52:05 – Everyone wants PJ Washington

53:05 – Who should we pay attention to in Charlotte?

