Building with Scottie & LaMelo

Samson Folk brings on Brian Geisinger to discuss the Raptors & the Hornets.
0:55 – 3 words to describe the Raptors
4:00 – The Raptors versatility on defense
13:41 – What types of players might Scottie & LaMelo become?
32:46 – Building around LaMelo
36:37 – What happens with Gordon Hayward?
45:40 – Is Pascal a destroyer of worlds in Charlotte?
48:09 – Who does Brian love on the Raptors?
52:05 – Everyone wants PJ Washington
53:05 – Who should we pay attention to in Charlotte?
