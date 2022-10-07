Gameday: Raptors @ Rockets, October 7

Toronto and Houston both come in undefeated this preseason (I know). The Rockets beat the Spurs by 38 in their opener. San Antonio knows that the official tank job for Victor Wembanyama hasn’t begun yet right? Maybe they’re just warming up.

Onto semi serious business. While the reserves inspired comeback in Boston was fun and Matt Devlin’s hypeman role is already in hilarious midseason form, the starters need to show some signs of offensive production. Both games were rough out the gate, with the starters shooting 2-14 from three against the Celtics. Had that been a regular season game, it probably would have resulted in a 15-20 point deflating loss. The Rockets are significantly less intimidating defensively. This should be a good opportunity to get some flow going.

Louis wrote extensively about Josh Jackson’s contributions and chances to make the roster. While Jackson, Dalano Banton, Gabe Brown and Jeff Dowtin Jr. have all impressed in ways over the first two games, Justin Champaganie has been out with right hip soreness. We’ve seen guys who had previously bounced around the league and ended up making the roster in the last few years, like Stanley Johnson as Louis mentioned. Unfortunately timing for Champagnie’s injury but coming back sooner rather than later would definitely help his odds.

We also have two of the top four picks from last season’s draft facing off. Jalen Green is a popular candidate to have a breakout season after averaging 22.7 points on 49/40/77 splits over his last 21 games as a rookie.

UConn’s Paige Bueckers has other ideas.

They really put a Claxton graphic over Scottie lol. pic.twitter.com/nWyOSZp5nF — lay🌟 (@gtjangels) October 5, 2022

Game Info

Tip-Off: 8 pm EDT | TV: TSN2 | Radio: n/a

Raptors Lineup

Malachi Flynn (facial fracture) is out until the regular season. Otto Porter Jr. (hamstring) is also out. Justin Champagnie (hip) is day-to-day.

PG: Fred VanVleet, Dalano Banton

SG: Gary Trent Jr., Josh Jackson, Jeff Dowtin Jr., Ron Harper Jr.

SF: O.G. Anunoby, Justin Champagnie, Gabe Brown

PF: Scottie Barnes, Chris Boucher, Thaddeus Young, D.J. Wilson, Juancho Hernangomez

C: Pascal Siakam, Precious Achiuwa, Khem Birch, Christian Koloko

Rockets Lineup

#3 overall pick Jabari Smith Jr. is out with a left ankle sprain. Eric Gordon is out as well (rest, aka he’s old).

PG: Kevin Porter Jr., TyTy Washington Jr., Theo Maledon, Trevor Hudgins

SG: Jalen Green, Josh Christopher, Garrison Mathews

SF: Jae’Sean Tate, Daishen Nix, Mo Harkless, Anthony Lamb

PF: Kenyon Martin Jr., Tari Eason, Usman Garuba

C: Alperen Sengun, Derrick Favors, Bruno Fernando, Boban Marjanovic

Upcoming Raptors Preseason Schedule

(all times EDT)

Sunday Oct 9 vs Chicago: 6 pm (in Toronto)

Friday Oct 14 vs Boston: 7 pm (in Montreal)