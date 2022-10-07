Quick Reaction: Raptors 110, Rockets 116

B- O. Anunoby 23 MIN, 13 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 4-9 FG, – 3FG, 5-5 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -11 +/- OG’s play improved as the game went on. He settled for jump shots early but found a lot more success when he put his head down and drove to the hoop in the second half.

A C. Koloko 17 MIN, 2 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1-2 FG, – 3FG, 0-0 FT, 4 BLK, 1 TO, -15 +/- What a showing from the rookie. He was a force protecting the rim tonight, blocking and altering shots left and right. Top it up with some flashes offensively, high activity on the glass, and an excellent showing switching onto smaller and faster guards; Nick Nurse is going to have a hard time keeping Koloko out of the rotation if he keeps this up.

A P. Siakam 27 MIN, 18 PTS, 6 REB, 0 AST, 3 STL, 7-15 FG, – 3FG, 3-8 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, -13 +/- Siakam was the best player on the court by a wide margin. When the 3’s weren’t hitting early he showed just how dominant he can be driving to the rim. The assist numbers won’t show it, but his playmaking and ball handling make such a difference in these Fredless lineups.

C- S. Barnes 23 MIN, 2 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 0-5 FG, – 3FG, 2-6 FT, 1 BLK, 6 TO, -16 +/- Scottie got his chances to run the offense with Fred on the bench, and it just wasn’t his night. He had success getting to the line, but committed a fair amount of turnovers in the process. No reason to sound the alarms just yet, but this is certainly a game he’ll want to forget.

B- G. Trent Jr. 26 MIN, 10 PTS, 0 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 3-8 FG, – 3FG, 4-4 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -13 +/- The Raptors shot poorly from three tonight, and Gary was no exception, unfortunately. He’s still hitting step-back mid-range jumpers, and the defensive activity is a nice sight to see as well, even in a preseason game.

A- P. Achiuwa 20 MIN, 10 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 4-8 FG, – 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 6 +/- There’s rarely a dull moment watching Precious Achiuwa play basketball. In particular, when he’s barreling toward the rim like he’s shot out of a cannon. There are still moments where his athleticism might get him to a spot before he’s decided what he’s doing there, but his touch around the rim has consistently improved since he got in Toronto and has shown more patience when getting looks in the post. Defensively, he excelled tonight, in particular on switches against Houston’s faster guards/wings.

B C. Boucher 21 MIN, 10 PTS, 4 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 4-7 FG, – 3FG, 1-2 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, 3 +/- Boucher doesn’t get plays called for him, but his hustle on both ends get him on the scoreboard more often than not. He was a welcome sight tonight to a Raptors team that felt like it was lacking the energy that Boucher always provides.

B- T. Young 08 MIN, 2 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1-1 FG, – 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 5 +/- Thad didn’t get much run tonight, but even in spite of that, showed exactly why the Raptors traded to get him last season. His aptitude as a cutter and playmaker were on full display tonight.

B+ D. Banton 20 MIN, 14 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 6-8 FG, – 3FG, 2-5 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, 2 +/- Another strong showing from Banton. He’s improved as a playmaker and still shows such promise on the defensive side of the ball. There’s a noticeable change of pace when Banton checks in, something the Raptors have been lacking as of late.

C+ J. Hernangomez 05 MIN, 3 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-3 FG, – 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -8 +/- Juancho is in a bit of a tough situation in that he might be solely graded on his three-point shooting this year. In five minutes of play, he made one of three attempts from beyond the arc; I guess it’s more than nothing!

C+ K. Birch 08 MIN, 2 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-1 FG, – 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 0 +/- Only around 8 minutes of run for Khem tonight. Hit a nifty little layup, and played some good team defense but otherwise a pretty unforgettable stint from the big fella.

D+ J. Jackson 12 MIN, 0 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0-4 FG, – 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -3 +/- Not a great performance from Jackson tonight, although the game was basically over well before he checked in.

C J. Dowtin 11 MIN, 3 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-3 FG, – 3FG, 1-4 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -3 +/- It wasn’t a great garbage time performance from Dowtin but even still he continues to flash potential.

C+ G. Brown 08 MIN, 6 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 2-5 FG, – 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -6 +/- He checked in too late to play superman tonight, but the Raptors could have used his shooting earlier in the game.

Inc D. Wilson 07 MIN, 5 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1-3 FG, – 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -5 +/- Garbage Time

Inc R. Harper Jr. 04 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-1 FG, – 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -3 +/- Garbage Time

Inc J. Champagnie 00 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, – 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 0 +/- N/A

Inc M. Flynn 00 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, – 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 0 +/- N/A

Inc O. Porter Jr. 00 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, – 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 0 +/- N/A

Inc F. VanVleet 00 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, – 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 0 +/- N/A