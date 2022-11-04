Pascal, Scottie, and O.G. make us believe in these Raptors – Pull up Tre Podcast

Samson Folk & Trevon Heath talk about the Raptors season so far, in the new podcast: Pull-up Tre.

Samson Folk & Trevon Heath talk about the Raptors season so far, in the new podcast: Pull-up Tre.

Timestamps may be affected by 30 seconds or 1 minute depending on implemented ads.

0:00 – Introducing Tre

2:15 – A championship celebration

3:05 – The Raptors high ranking offense and defense

7:39 – Boucher, a premier bench player

11:57 – How do we feel through 8 games? Plus, dictating style

15:30 – A quietly excellent Scottie Barnes

21:45 – Our thoughts on Pascal over the past few years

32:55 – O.G. chasing DPOY

39:00 – A small bench, but a good one

43:24 – A Jeff Dowtin Podcast

45:35 – Leaguewide leanings

46:38 – What are the Warriors young guns up to?

54:48 – The fun and intriguing Pistons

58:40 – Tre is our man on the scene in Detroit

1:01:30 – Orlando is doing things similar to Toronto

1:06:15 – Be optimistic about these Raptors