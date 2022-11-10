Precious Achiuwa out indefinitely with partial ligament tears in ankle

The Toronto Raptors announced Thursday afternoon that Precious Achiuwa would be out indefinitely with “partial tears in ligaments in his right ankle.”

He will wear a walking book for the next 10 days, and the team will update his status as it changes.

The injury occurred early in the third quarter of Toronto’s game against the Houston Rockets. Achiuwa drove and came down with force on his ankle. He was in visible pain immediately and was helped to the locker room by multiple people. Achiuwa is averaging 8.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 20.4 minutes in 12 games this season as one of Toronto’s most crucial bench players.

The injury came on the same night that Nick Nurse criticized his recent play to media before the game. The two had a long meeting prior to media availability, and Nurse used video evidence to explain what the team needed of the center. Achiuwa was receptive. Even though Achiuwa’s shooting percentages have been poor on the season, he has been a crucial component of Toronto’s success since joining the Raptors, including raising his play in the playoffs last season against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Raptors traded Kyle Lowry for Achiuwa.

With Pascal Siakam already out with injury, the Raptors are very thin in the frontcourt after Achiuwa’s injury. They will play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, Nov. 11 in Oklahoma.