Quick React: Raptors 122, Hawks 124

A- O. Anunoby 42 MIN, 27 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 10-24 FG, 0-6 3FG, 7-7 FT, 0 BLK, 5 TO, -11 +/- The reign of terror for OG continues with another excellent performance on both ends. He’s been the Raptors’ best player in this injury-riddled stretch. His offensive burden has increased tenfold, and he’s still been dominant defensively. Eventually (we’ll hope), the free throw attempts will start to fall in line with his attempts at the rim.

B+ T. Young 35 MIN, 18 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST, 4 STL, 9-12 FG, 0-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -6 +/- The veteran found himself in the starting lineup tonight amidst the injury troubles, but delivered on both ends. His exceptional cutting adds such a different dimension to the Raptors in the half-court, and he was a menace in the passing lanes early on.

B J. Hernangomez 32 MIN, 10 PTS, 9 REB, 0 AST, 2 STL, 5-9 FG, 0-3 3FG, 0-1 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 0 +/- In his first Raptors start, Juancho managed to play his best game of the season by a wide margin. He was effective and efficient offensively, and his definitive effort has continued to improve as the season goes along. Injuries may have forced his way into the rotation, but if he keeps playing like this, he’ll stay there.

A S. Barnes 46 MIN, 28 PTS, 11 REB, 9 AST, 1 STL, 11-29 FG, 4-8 3FG, 2-2 FT, 2 BLK, 3 TO, -1 +/- The sophomore has been in great form as of late, with perhaps his best game of the season so far. He got to the rim with ease tonight, and his playmaking was well-needed. There are still some concerns about the shot selection, but he drove to the basket enough to supplement the occasional contested jumper.

B- F. VanVleet 44 MIN, 15 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST, 0 STL, 4-18 FG, 1-11 3FG, 6-6 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -16 +/- The all-star had a lot on his plate tonight but did his best to keep the Raptors above water. He’s a crucial piece in the halfcourt, and it showed tonight even when the shot isn’t falling (and it sure didn’t tonight from 3); his rim pressure and passing were still invaluable, but a rough night from the field certainly didn’t help matters.

B+ M. Flynn 28 MIN, 17 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 7-12 FG, 3-6 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 9 +/- He struggled early, but really turned things around late in the 3rd. He made some crucial shots late and got an extended run in the 4th quarter. He’s had a solid stretch of games recently despite fouling out tonight prior to overtime, and anything he can contribute during this run will be greatly needed.

B C. Koloko 30 MIN, 7 PTS, 11 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 2-4 FG, 0-1 3FG, 3-6 FT, 4 BLK, 0 TO, 5 +/- The Rookie continues to impress and contribute, which in and of itself has been a surprise to some. He’s already benefited from the Raptors emphasis on offensive rebounding. His defensive acumen has and will continue to improve the more he plays. His ability to roll to the rim has been a welcome addition as well.

Inc J. Dowtin Jr. 04 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 9 +/- Limited run

Inc K. Birch 04 MIN, 0 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 1 +/- Limited run

Inc D. Banton 00 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 0 +/- Injury

Inc R. Harper Jr. 00 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 0 +/- Injury

Inc O. Porter Jr. 00 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 0 +/- Injury

Inc P. Achiuwa 00 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 0 +/- Injury

Inc C. Boucher 00 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 0 +/- Injury

Inc J. Champagnie 00 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 0 +/- Injury

Inc P. Siakam 00 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 0 +/- Injury

Inc G. Trent Jr. 00 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 0 +/- Injury