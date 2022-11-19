Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors
Wed Nov 23, 7:30 PM EST | Show TV Info
,

Losing a heartbreaker to the Hawks – Raptors Reaction Podcast

Host Samson Folk details the Raptors loss to the Hawks.

LIVE RAPTORS TALK: TUESDAY NOV 29 @ RIVOLI
Join Louis Zatzman, Samson Folk, Katie Heindl, Oren Weisfeld, Andrew Damelin and surprise guests on November 29, 6 PM at Rivoli for night of fun basketball talk and Q&A. Tickets are $20 (buy here) which includes a free drink. Dinner is 10% off.

Reggie Evans Award: Thaddeus Young

QR comment: Suspicious Mind

