Can’t Find a Rhythm – Confederacy of Dunks

This week we're talking about Fred VanVleet's struggles, the team's overall lack of momentum and how to gain it, post-game celebrations and teams that should avoid blowing it up.

Season 10, Episode 272

RAPTORS: Fred has been struggling since he came back from his flu. Where should the concern level be at with Fred? This Raps team is .500 and can’t seem to find a rhythm. They’ve yet to win three or lose three in a row. What’s the key to gaining some momentum?

NBA: The Sacramento Kings “light the beam.” What other teams need to do some fun post-game celebrations? There is always conversation about who should “blow it up.” Who is your “don’t panic and stay the course” team?

Special guests from the Raptors Republic multiverse: The man they call Mac from Runnin’ Off The Screen and Cathryn Naiker from Buckets and Tea!

