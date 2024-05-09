What can the Raptors learn from the 2023-24 playoffs?

The Battle of Waterloo was not so much won by the English as it was lost by the French. By one commander in particular: Marshal Grouchy. Given command of a large portion of Napoleon Bonaparte’s army, Grouchy was commanded to keep the Prussians from making contact with Napoleon. He failed to do so because of a lack of reconnaissance and speed, and when the battle was joined at Waterloo, he moved too slowly to help despite hearing the incredible sound of cannonfire from that direction. Sometimes things move too quickly.

The NBA is in much the same situation today. Speed is the name of the game in team-building. These NBA playoffs are not last year’s NBA playoffs. Plan for the future, and sure, you might miss, but it’s the only way to keep up.

This is the second time I’ve written this column. The idea is inspired by the inimitable Caitlin Cooper, whose work you can read here. It’s the best. The first time I tried it, I wrote about the 2022 Finals and determined the Raptors needed shooting, a drop-defense big, rim pressure, and more. The gettable and inexpensive players I thought would fill the need, Naz Reid (yes), Jalen McDaniels (lol). The following playoffs I wrote about insulating oneself from variance:

“Think of it like boxing: How good is a boxer at protecting his chin from opposing uppercuts? (Defending himself against hot shooting from opponents.) How good is a boxer at working the body even when his own uppercuts aren’t landing? (Still scoring when shooting is cold.)”

Combine the two exercises, and these are the big-picture lessons: good teams today need versatility and the abilities to get hot and score when cold. This is going to be something of a different exercise. The Raptors aren’t at the position right now when such things matter. They’re not that close to the playoffs, and there’s no baseline of success upon which the Raptors can build. Sure, there are a few solid rotation players upon whom the Raptors need to build this offseason. But the Raptors are a long way from identifying playoff schemes and counters and lessons. Or at least implementing them.

Still, Toronto can take much from this year’s playoffs, even if it’s more big picture than small.

Isolation scoring remains paramount. This is almost a truism, as it gets to the heart of the most basic truths in basketball: You need to be able to beat your defender. As much as modern basketball is about teamwork on offense and defense, combining everyone available, using multiple players in multiple schemes at the same time, the core of it all remains the same. And if one person can’t beat one person, then it’s much much harder for five to beat five. It’s possible, but things will move slower than they would otherwise.

That basic fact is at the core of New York’s dominance (Jalen Brunson can’t be stopped), Milwaukee’s survival late in the first round despite injuries (Khris Middleton was the best isolation scorer in many games), Oklahoma City’s always-drive demeanor (Shai is probably the best isolation scorer in the league), Minnesota’s dominance over Denver (Anthony Edwards!), and Dallas’ quiet winning as well (Kyrie and Luka). Indiana’s good (Pascal Siakam, in many games) and bad (Tyrese Haliburton hasn’t been able to score against switches) draw from the same core fact as well. Modern motion offense is good and necessary, but it needs players who can just beat defenders to work. Last year’s Denver Nuggets weren’t the offensive behemoth they were without Nikola Jokic simply being able to score in isolation against anyone.

And Toronto doesn’t have an isolation scorer nearly at that caliber right now. Scottie Barnes has improved, but he still remains far below league average when he finishes an isolation with a shot. RJ Barrett is statistically the only above-average isolation scorer still on the team. But the root of everything else, of offensive scheme, needs improvement. This is what taking heads mean when they say it’s a star-driven league. Toronto needs more stars. (Duh.) The principles, the teamwork, the motion and cutting and ATOs and coaching adjustments and all the rest: gotta have the foundation first.

There was a time in the NBA when decision makers didn’t believe a point guard had to be a strong defender. His role was offense, and largely passing at that. Those days have passed. There is no such thing as hiding a defender in today’s NBA. If he’s at the point of attack matchup up against the opposing point guard, he’ll be run through a gauntlet of ball screens, rescreens, and dribbling moves. If he’s guarding an off-ball player, he’ll defend second-side attacks, handoff actions, and timely cuts. Even hiding a defender in the corner means teams manipulate picks to ensure the poor defender is responsible for tagging and rim help. If you can’t defend, you can’t play.

The best teams still remaining in the playoffs have deadly point-of-attack defenders. Minnesota’s Jaden McDaniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker are hellacious yet heady hounds of horror for whomever they face. Derrick Jones jr. in Dallas doesn’t have the same press, but he gets the same results. Andrew Nembhard and OG Anunoby are outrageously strong when guarding the ball. Jrue motherfucking Holiday. Now, many of those players are also just as strong when digging / stunting / rotating, as well as protecting the rim, but they’re all (probably) most valuable when guarding the ball.

Is that the most valuable component to strong defense right now? Hard to say. Of the core four (Austrian BBQ), Toronto doesn’t have any defenders that need to be hidden. That’s hugely valuable! But the best teams in today’s NBA all have one of the best point-of-attack defenders in the league. That’s no coincidence.

Elite point-of-attack defenders don’t have to be incredibly hard to acquire. Toronto failed to snag Nembhard at the trade deadline (which really, really hurts), but Jones in Dallas and Alexander-Walker were cheapo free agent contracts. Team search hard to find the right isolation scorer. They shouldn’t need to for ball defenders. And no matter who Toronto finds to fill both roles, the Raptors should want him to be tall.

Of course, that’s all planning for the Raptors to compete in this year’s playoffs. By the team Toronto is ready to contend again, who knows what success will look like.

