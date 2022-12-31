Raptors respond to Nurse’s criticism with clutch win

Before I kick off any type of analysis, congrats to the great Jack Armstrong. He’s now been on Raptors broadcasts for 25 years with all sorts of hilarious memories and catch phrases along the way. Jack was given a plaque of his first box score and a tremendous tribute video in the second quarter, followed by a well deserved ovation.

Onto the game. The Raptors managed to avoid doing something they haven't seen since 2005 – losing six straight at home. Following the defensive embarrassment against Memphis a day before, Nick Nurse revealed that he had a 20 minute video session with the team and he was the only one talking. That's a light way of saying he probably ripped into everybody.



To the players credit, O.G. Anunoby, Gary Trent Jr. and Christian Koloko all acknowledged what Nurse was saying. There was no energy, urgency or intensity on Thursday. Yes the Suns were shorthanded, missing an elite scorer in Devin Booker. Regardless, the Raptors needed to show a pulse after what transpired 24 hours prior.

Setting the tone with defence

Phoenix came into this game with the fourth fewest turnovers per game in the NBA with 13. They eclipsed that before halftime and nearly doubled their average with 25. From the first possession, Scottie Barnes started out defending Chris Paul and then switched onto DeAndre Ayton (a 12 inch, 75 pound difference between those two players, illustrating his versatility). Scottie ended up blocking Ayton’s shot. From there, the Raptors were constantly getting deflections and forcing Suns miscues.

There were plenty of more examples. Nurse mentioned after the game that an intense video session isn’t the easiest thing to do in the world because there can also be a negative reaction as well. However the message was well received.

Gary likes playing the Suns

The last time GTJ saw Phoenix, he dropped 42 points against them in March which was only two points shy of matching his career high. Pascal Siakam kept the Raptors ahead in the first half, but Trent’s tough shot making helped the Raptors through some tough possessions in the third quarter. Gary was also one of the catalysts on defence, with three steals and simply wreaking havoc for Phoenix on both ends. You don’t see Trent get many poster-like dunks. He earned the right for a little stare down afterwards (and of course a tech ensued).

Gary tied a season-high with 35 points. That’s now two of his top five scoring outputs coming against the Suns. He started this game after coming off the bench in his last three.

Trent on staying ready regardless of role: "When I first came into the league I was in a suit, I wasn't even in a jersey. There was a point when I wasn't playing & was hoping to just get on the bench… I've gotta stay ready no matter what or you could be out of this league quick"

Two clutch threes

This game was in the balance with three minutes left, tied at 101. Scottie decided to take matters into his own hands with the shot clock winding for a three over Ayton.

A minute later, Koloko was left in the corner with 12 seconds on the clock. Ayton opted to help on Trent’s drive, and why wouldn’t he? Koloko has never made a three in his short NBA career.

Until now.

the shot vs the reactions

It shocked nearly everyone and turned out to be the dagger. Before that, Koloko was 0-7 from three. That first trey from the rook will always be remembered.

The Raptors continued to stifle Phoenix to close this game out, as the Suns did not make a field goal for the final 4:41.

Naturally, the question postgame was Koloko’s thought process in taking that shot.

“Yup, that’s just how we drew it up,” Nurse joked.

Nurse also mentioned this has been in the works, which is true because Koloko even attempted threes in summer league.

Final shoutout

I’d be remiss to not mention Jeff Dowtin Jr’s short but impactful four minute stint to begin the fourth quarter. In a 17 second stretch, his cut to the basket set up a dunk for Thaddeus Young and steal for a layup of his own turned pushed the Raptors lead from one to five. Dowtin was one of the lone bright spots against the Grizzlies, with his defence being praised by both Nurse and Anunoby. More moments like this will help Dowtin get cracks at regular minutes.

What’s Next: The Raptors open up 2023 in Indiana on Monday, then return to Toronto for a six game homestand.

Happy New Year everyone!