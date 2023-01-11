,

Offensive Explosion vs. the Hornets – Raptors Reaction Podcast

Host Samson Folk details the Raptors win over the Hornets.

Host Samson Folk details the Raptors win over the Hornets.

Reggie Evans Award: Christian Koloko

QR Comment: Bob Kuz

Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Raptors Reaction episodes are available separately as well.

The Rapcast can be found wherever you download podcasts.

Previous: Quick Reaction: Hornets 120, Raptors 132

Leave a Comment