Quick Reaction: Hornets 120, Raptors 132

A O. Anunoby 30 MIN, 22 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 8-12 FG, 6-7 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 2 +/- Elite shooting game from OG who hit catch and shoot looks all night and fired them with no hesitation, his spacing was as good as it’s ever been and he made it really tough on Lamelo.

B S. Barnes 31 MIN, 7 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST, 1 STL, 2-5 FG, 0-1 3FG, 3-4 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 3 +/- Scottie moved the ball extremely well tonight and he was making extremely quick decisions any time he touched the rock. Fired the ball out to shooters all over the floor and even had a poster dunk tonight.

A+ P. Siakam 36 MIN, 28 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST, 0 STL, 10-16 FG, 2-6 3FG, 6-9 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 3 +/- Greta game from Pascal tonight, nobody on Charlotte could really stick with him and he seemed to score at will tonight. Used the attention he got on defense to find shooters tonight as well, just an elite all around game for Siakam.

A G. Trent Jr. 31 MIN, 24 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 6-14 FG, 4-10 3FG, 8-8 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 12 +/- Gary once again shot the ball extremely well and he moved the ball well today too, he led a bench lineup that featured him as the star on offense and it went pretty well.

C+ F. VanVleet 33 MIN, 11 PTS, 7 REB, 8 AST, 0 STL, 3-10 FG, 2-7 3FG, 3-3 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 6 +/- Fred didn’t shoot the ball well tonight and he was also very poor on defense, gave up a lot of drives and points, hit a couple shots late to extend the lead and moved the ball extremely well tonight though.

B+ C. Koloko 21 MIN, 6 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 3-7 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 11 +/- Really liked the minutes from Koloko tonight and I especially liked the tenacity on the glass from him. Grabbed 6 offensive rebounds and kept a lot of possessions alive, played well on defense in zone.

B- J. Hernangomez 11 MIN, 5 PTS, 5 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 2-5 FG, 1-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, -3 +/- Nice game from Juancho, moved well without the ball and he helped on the glass as well, not great on defense.

C- M. Flynn 18 MIN, 4 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 1-7 FG, 1-4 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 9 +/- Another poor game from Malachi who just can’t seem to find his shot, had some really nice looks but just couldn’t convert.

B+ P. Achiuwa 14 MIN, 13 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 5-9 FG, 3-5 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 8 +/- Strongest game since returning from injury for Precious, and perhaps his best shooting game of the season, he was also one of the better defenders for Toronto tonight.

B+ C. Boucher 15 MIN, 12 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 5-6 FG, 1-2 3FG, 1-1 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 9 +/- Really loved Boucher energy tonight and he also did very well as a finisher tonight and was even able to knock down a three, was apart of that bench lineup who played well. Battled on the glass as well