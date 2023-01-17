Quick Reaction: Raptors 122, Bucks 130

C+ O. Anunoby 35 MIN, 5 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 2-13 FG, 0-4 3FG, 1-2 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, 2 +/- Awful shooting from OG tonight and he just missed a lot of good looks tonight both off the catch and self created, defense was good but the poor offense really brings down his overall performance.

B- S. Barnes 37 MIN, 14 PTS, 13 REB, 5 AST, 3 STL, 6-15 FG, 0-3 3FG, 2-5 FT, 1 BLK, 3 TO, -7 +/- Pretty poor defense from Scottie tonight along with some less than ideal shooting numbers, his rebounding was pretty impactful on both ends of the floor though, passing was pretty solid as well, just needed more offensively.

B+ P. Siakam 40 MIN, 23 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 8-13 FG, 1-4 3FG, 6-11 FT, 1 BLK, 4 TO, -17 +/- Pascal played pretty well tonight once again, felt like he could have been more involved as a scorer throughout the game, was extremely active on defense and patching up holes everywhere.

A G. Trent Jr. 43 MIN, 28 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 4 STL, 10-19 FG, 4-9 3FG, 4-4 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -5 +/- Some very nice scoring from Gary tonight and he was extremely active in passing lanes, the bulk of his scoring came in the first half and it was extremely needed, provided wonderful spacing and timely shots.

A+ F. VanVleet 37 MIN, 39 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST, 0 STL, 15-28 FG, 6-12 3FG, 3-3 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -23 +/- Another great Fred game from beginning to end, hit an unreal amount of shots at varying levels of difficulty, was a very good player in the pick and roll as both a scorer and a passer, hit a lot of tough shots late for Toronto, great game tonight.

B+ P. Achiuwa 26 MIN, 11 PTS, 7 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 4-10 FG, 2-3 3FG, 1-2 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 4 +/- Precious had a nice game defensively as he challenged many shots at the rim and got some stops on the ball as well, three point shooting was excellent today as well.

C+ C. Boucher 14 MIN, 0 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0-2 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, 4 +/- Once again impactful on the glass and Brough energy into the game, couldn’t covert any of his looks but the rebounding was needed, closed out well.

C J. Hernangomez 08 MIN, 2 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 2 +/- Juancho had a nice cut early in the game, didn’t do a lot to impact the game, solid defense.