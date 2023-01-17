Joe Weiskamp, the 23 year-old, 6’6″, long bowman, is sticking around for another 10 days.
Joe was signed in place of offensive rebounding prodigy, Justin Champagnie, with the presumed intention of bolstering the Raptors’ horrid three-point shooting accuracy.
That’s proven true – in the G-League.
With the 905, the Iowa Hawkeyes’ product has played a singular game: shooting 4/6 from 3 and accumulating 19 points and 7 rebounds in 37 minutes of play.
Joe has yet to see the floor for the Raptors. No surprise; cracking a NN lineup is more difficult than getting to party at Berghain. Perhaps, with this additional 10-days, we’ll see Joe fling a few long balls for the three-point anaemic Raps.
Fun fact: Joe isn’t a one-trick pony; he might be two-tricks; in the draft combine, he logged the 5th best max vertical leap at 42 inches.
5 thoughts on “10 Mo’, Joe: Raptors sign Weiskamp to a Second 10-day Contract”
