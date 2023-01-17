10 Mo’, Joe: Raptors sign Weiskamp to a Second 10-day Contract

Joe Weiskamp, the 23 year-old, 6’6″, long bowman, is sticking around for another 10 days.

The Raptors have signed Joe Wieskamp to a second 10-day contract. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) January 17, 2023

Joe was signed in place of offensive rebounding prodigy, Justin Champagnie, with the presumed intention of bolstering the Raptors’ horrid three-point shooting accuracy.

That’s proven true – in the G-League.

Joe Wieskamp is THAT GUY from deep ☔️ pic.twitter.com/8N3WSmHFPx — Raptors 905 (@Raptors905) January 10, 2023

With the 905, the Iowa Hawkeyes’ product has played a singular game: shooting 4/6 from 3 and accumulating 19 points and 7 rebounds in 37 minutes of play.

Joe has yet to see the floor for the Raptors. No surprise; cracking a NN lineup is more difficult than getting to party at Berghain. Perhaps, with this additional 10-days, we’ll see Joe fling a few long balls for the three-point anaemic Raps.

Fun fact: Joe isn’t a one-trick pony; he might be two-tricks; in the draft combine, he logged the 5th best max vertical leap at 42 inches.