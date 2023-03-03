,

Raptors Playoff Push with Samson Folk – Buckets & Tea NBA Show

This week host Cathryn Naiker is joined by Toronto's favourite podcaster, Samson Folk!

This week host Cathryn Naiker is joined by Toronto’s favourite podcaster, Samson Folk! The Toronto Raptors are making a push, but how far can they go? Is the 6th seed a reasonable expectation?

And the Nick Nurse Hottie Highlight is now *OFFICIALLY* the Raptors Hottie Highlight. And Fred VanVleet Sr. is more than deserving.

Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Buckets & Tea episodes are available separately as well.

The Rapcast can be found wherever you download podcasts.

Previous: Raptors display lackluster defence, effort in first leg vs Wizards

1 thought on “Raptors Playoff Push with Samson Folk – Buckets & Tea NBA Show”

  1. Pingback: Raptors Playoff Push with Samson Folk – Buckets & Tea NBA Show – Best Recipes Ever

Leave a Comment