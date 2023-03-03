Raptors Playoff Push with Samson Folk – Buckets & Tea NBA Show

This week host Cathryn Naiker is joined by Toronto’s favourite podcaster, Samson Folk! The Toronto Raptors are making a push, but how far can they go? Is the 6th seed a reasonable expectation?

And the Nick Nurse Hottie Highlight is now *OFFICIALLY* the Raptors Hottie Highlight. And Fred VanVleet Sr. is more than deserving.

