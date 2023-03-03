Losing a game in 8 minutes

One 6th of last nights game was played without Fred VanVleet's presence on the court. It was where the Raptors lost the game. Let's investigate why.

Simply put, the Raptors lost the 8 minutes and 12 seconds that VanVleet wasn't on the court by 26 points. It's hard to even fathom that type of disparity, but it happened. Nearly half of the damage came with a disastrous, ugly stretch of play where the Raptors completely unraveled at the sight of the Wizards zone defense. Kicked off, ironically, by a kicked deflection courtesy of bench mob alumni Delon Wright, triggering a layup in transition for the Wizards.