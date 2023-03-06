Gameday: Raptors @ Nuggets

Toronto looks to pull off the upset against the Denver Nuggets in their first matchup this season.

The Toronto Raptors will face off against the Denver Nuggets for the first time this season and it will most likely be a tough matchup. Denver sits at an NBA best 45-19 behind the spectacular play of MVP frontrunner Nikola Jokic and Toronto will look to pull an upset tonight.

The biggest headache for Toronto tonight will undoubtedly be defending Nikola Jokic, he is a tough guy to scheme doubles against because he sees the entire floor so well and he will probably get the ball to any man who is open for that split second on the double. It is a miracle that Toronto has Jakob for their first Denver game, he surely isn’t a Jokic stopper because nobody is but he has the big body to bump with Jokic and hopefully bother him in the paint some.

Toronto’s best hope is to not let the ancillary players in Denver get too involved, Jokic is at his best when he is getting his teammates like Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. involved. Toronto has to be cohesive on the defensive end today because one misstep could lead to a backdoor layup or wide open three.

Offensively the Raptors have a player they can aim to attack in Michael Porter Jr. and they can also attack Jokic in the pick and roll like so many teams have done. The Fred VanVleet and Jakob Poetl pick and roll should be a constant action tonight, Pascal should also go at Jokic in the pick and roll as well tonight, OG or Scottie will most likely have Michael Porter Jr on him and both of them are capable of attacking someone like that so hopefully that matchup is taken advantage of.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 9 pm EST | TV: Sportsnet One/4K | Radio: Sportsnet 590

Raptors Lineup

Jeff Dowin Jr, Christian Koloko, Dalano Banton, Joe Wieskamp and Ron Harper Jr. are all with the Raptors 905(This is subject to change, will report as we are informed). Otto Porter is done for the season.

PG: Fred VanVleet, Malachi Flynn

SG: Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr, Will Barton

SF: O.G. Anunoby

PF: Pascal Siakam, Chris Boucher, Thaddeus Young

C: Jakob Poeltl, Precious Achiuwa

Nuggets Lineup

Zeke Nnaji is out(shoulder)

PG: Jamal Murray, Reggie Jackson

SG: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Bruce Brown

SF: Michael Porter Jr.

PF: Aaron Gordon, Jeff Green

C: Nikola Jokic, Thomas Bryant

The Line

The Nuggets are favored by 6. Over/Under is 227.5