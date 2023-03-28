Gameday: Heat vs Raptors, March 28

The hardest and final task of the four-game homestand is coming up tonight as the Raptors will take on the Miami Heat. Toronto leads the season series two to one and will look to make it three one after tonight. It’s a huge game that the Raptors must win if they plan on catching the Heat, who are only three games ahead.

Heat scope (40-35, 7th in East | Offensive rating: 25th | Defensive rating: 9th)

Last five games: vs Nets 100-129 L, vs Knicks 127-120 W, @ Pistons 112-100 W, @ Bulls 113-99 L, vs Grizzlies 138-119 W.

Miami was up to the all-important sixth seed in the Eastern Conference just three days ago before getting blown out by the Brooklyn Nets. They’ve been very up and down all season long, but the one thing they’ve done consistently is play good defence.

Raptors scope (37-38, 9th in East | Offensive rating: 14th | Defensive rating: 14th)

Last five games: vs Wizards 114-104 W, vs Pistons 118-97 W, vs Pacers 114-118 L, @ Bucks 111-118 L, vs Timberwolves 122-107 W.

Toronto looks to keep the win streak going after two big wins over the weekend. The injury bug has hit the Raptors lately which has opened up the rotation to players like Christian Koloko, Jeff Dowtin Jr. and Malachi Flynn.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30 PM EST | TV: TSN | Radio: SN 590

Raptors Lineup

The injury report is quite similar to Sundays list. Otto Porter Jr.’s (toe) season has been over for quite some time now. Dalano Banton (thumb) is one of two members that are out for now as Joe Wieskamp (hamstring) joins him. Gary Trent Jr. (elbow) is questionable and Will Barton (ankle) is the newest member of the report after leaving Sundays game early.

PG: Fred VanVleet, Jeff Dowtin Jr., Malachi Flynn

SG: Scottie Barnes, Ron Harper Jr.

SF: O.G. Anunoby

PF: Pascal Siakam, Chris Boucher, Precious Achiuwa, Thaddeus Young

C: Jakob Poeltl, Christian Koloko

Heat Lineup

A very small injury report for the Heat at the moment. Kyle Lowry (knee) is questionable and Nikola Jovic (back) is out.

PG: Gabe Vincent, Jeff Dowtin Jr., Malachi Flynn

SG: Tyler Herro, Max Strus, Victor Oladipo

SF: Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin, Haywood Highsmith, Duncan Robinson, Jamal Cain

PF: Kevin Love, Udonis Haslem

C: Bam Adebayo, Omer Yurtseven, Cody Zeller, Orlando Robinson

The Line

Toronto are slight favourites as they’re favoured by 3.5 points. Over/Under is currently at 219.5.