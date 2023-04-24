Day 1/59: Countdown to Change

We’ve got a busy offseason ahead of us, with fireworks behind us — Nick Nurse, enjoy Houston — and surely fireworks ahead, too. The site will have tons of content coming throughout the entire summer, in every media, but we want to make sure there’s space for everyone to chat and kibbitz. So there will be an open thread every weekday of the summer, starting today. We’re counting down to the draft, and from there we’ll count down to other major moments of the offseason. The winds of change are blowing.

I’ll ask some questions and check in as much as I can through the offseason. Who do you all want as Toronto’s next Head Coach?

Stay well and enjoy yourselves, even without the Raptors. Still some good hoops going on!