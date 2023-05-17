Masai Just Wanna Have Fun – Confederacy of Dunks

On this week's pod, we're talking about which teams will make a compelling finals, improving the draft lottery, making the Raptors more fun and former Raptors role players who we wish were on the team right now.

Off-Season Funhouse: Episode 287

Joining us on the pod this week: He’s a Raptors Republic writer, it’s Nigel Nicholas! He’s from the two-time Canadian Podcast Award nominated show Below the Hardwood, it’s Ryan Henry!

(00:00) – Guest intros and whatnot!

(04:18) – NBA: Four teams remain. Which finals match-up is the most compelling?

(14:20) – NBA: By the time you hear this, the draft lottery will be over. Besides ping-pong balls, what’s another way to make the lottery a little more theatrical?

(24:55) – Raptors: Masai talked about the team not being fun to watch. What would make the team more fun next year?

(35:55) – Raptors: If you could transport any former Raps role player to this current squad, who would it be?

