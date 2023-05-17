Off-Season Funhouse: Episode 287
Joining us on the pod this week: He’s a Raptors Republic writer, it’s Nigel Nicholas! He’s from the two-time Canadian Podcast Award nominated show Below the Hardwood, it’s Ryan Henry!
(00:00) – Guest intros and whatnot!
(04:18) – NBA: Four teams remain. Which finals match-up is the most compelling?
(14:20) – NBA: By the time you hear this, the draft lottery will be over. Besides ping-pong balls, what’s another way to make the lottery a little more theatrical?
(24:55) – Raptors: Masai talked about the team not being fun to watch. What would make the team more fun next year?
(35:55) – Raptors: If you could transport any former Raps role player to this current squad, who would it be?
Creative Commons licensing credits for each episode can be found here.
Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Confederacy of Dunks episodes are available separately as well.
4 thoughts on “Masai Just Wanna Have Fun – Confederacy of Dunks”
Türkiye’nin en büyük ve en çok sevilen e-ticaret sitesine hoş geldiniz! Türkiye’de online alışverişin en güçlü ismiyiz. Kurduğumuz hayaller ve ulaştığımız hedeflerle bugünlere ulaştık. Online alışverişi geliştirdik, hizmet anlayışımızla fark yarattık. Usta Nalbur Endüstriyel pazaryeri modeliyle binlerce ürün ve mağazayı milyonlarca müşteriyle buluşturmayı hedefleyerek hayata geçirdi. Hırdavat & Nalbur, Endüstriyel Ürünler, İş Güvenliği, Kimyasal, Yapı & Tesisat ve Bahçe ürünleri gibi farklı kategoriler ile birçok ihtiyaca cevap veren ustanalbur.com binlerce ürün skalasıyla üyelerine yeni bir alışveriş deneyimi sunuyor.