Well, it's not exciting, but it's still good. A strong draft!

As expected.

Sure, no Wemby. But Toronto will have some really high-level prospects available at that range. Players like Anthony Black, Cam Whitmore, Gradey Dick, Cason Wallace, Keyonte George, Nick Smith Jr., Brice Sensabaugh, and others. There will be shooting.

We’ll have more coverage than you can shake a stick at coming up in the next few weeks, including a big feature on Black coming tomorrow morning. Exciting times!