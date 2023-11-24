Quick Reaction: Bulls 108, Raptors 121

B+ S. Barnes 33 MIN, 13 PTS, 10 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 5-11 FG, 2-5 3FG, 1-2 FT, 2 BLK, 1 TO, 19 +/- Scottie was a force on defense tonight as has been the case most of this season, Scottie also is just a force in transition as well, as soon as the rebound came to him he was gone, helped out on glass on both ends, and his shot is looking as confident as ever.

A+ P. Siakam 37 MIN, 18 PTS, 3 REB, 8 AST, 1 STL, 6-12 FG, 1-6 3FG, 5-6 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 14 +/- Siakam did not score a lot to open this game because of the way Chicago was loading up their defense on him and that led to him kicking it out to teammates all over the floor and creating great looks, as the game progressed he began to look for his own shot which included a wild contested mid range shot to close the third quarter.

B+ J. Poeltl 31 MIN, 15 PTS, 10 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 7-8 FG, 0-0 3FG, 1-5 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 15 +/- One of his better defensive games as a rim protector, multiple times he warded off attackers with his size at the rim, and he dominated on the glass as well, worked in the pick and roll well as well.

A+ O. Anunoby 34 MIN, 26 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 10-14 FG, 5-7 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 9 +/- OG was the perfect off ball weapon today, multiple catch and shoot threes, getting out in transition well, sealing guys in the halfcourt for layups, and he was even creating some offense off the dribble as well, great game.

B D. Schroder 34 MIN, 17 PTS, 0 REB, 5 AST, 0 STL, 6-16 FG, 1-9 3FG, 4-4 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 9 +/- Dennis was ice cold from three and from the field in general but he relentlessly attacked the basket and got himself a couple of layups while moving the ball as well.

A- G. Trent Jr. 20 MIN, 16 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 6-13 FG, 4-9 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -4 +/- Pretty hot night for. Gary and the shots he was hitting were really tough as well, his shot making in the first half was a big reason Toronto was able to jump out to the lead they got.

A+ P. Achiuwa 18 MIN, 8 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 3-4 FG, 0-0 3FG, 2-2 FT, 3 BLK, 2 TO, -2 +/- One of the best Precious games this season, he was really great at passing the ball, finding cutters multiple times, and he did well protecting the rim, he also was great as an off ball scorer diving towards the rim and just scoring at the rim in general.

C M. Flynn 14 MIN, 2 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0-2 FG, 0-2 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 4 +/- Malachi didn’t get into a groove offensively and he was not able to free himself up for any looks, a bathing quiet game from him.

C+ G. Dick 09 MIN, 2 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 2 +/- Gradey didn’t attempt a field goal tonight, he did draw a foul after some staggered screens were called for him, and he’s shown a willingness to rotate well on defense, just need the shots to start falling

C C. Boucher 10 MIN, 4 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 1-3 FG, 0-1 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -1 +/- Great energy when he came into the game, especially on defense, didn’t get much going offensively but his energy helped Toronto keep the lead.