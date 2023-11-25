Raptors climb back to .500 with win vs Bulls

Hours before tip-off, Orlando’s win over Boston earlier in the day sealed the Raptors elimination from the In-Season Tournament. With Chicago’s fate determined as well, this contest ended up being a regular game on a special court. Some confusion at the end, but we’ll get to that later.

“Everybody Eats”

The first takeaway from last night was the Raptors ball movement. Toronto set a new franchise record of 12 straight games with at least 25 assists. Pascal Siakam set the table for everybody else to eat in this scenario. Siakam scored only 2 of his 18 points in the first half but dished out seven assists, including five in the first quarter. As we’ve seen teams do, Chicago consistently sent extra help Pascal’s way. He made the Bulls pay for that.

The everybody eats quote came from Darko Rajakovic post game.

Precious Hive Alive and Well

Achiuwa missed the thrilling Pacers game with knee soreness. He’s had his ups and downs so far this season but played arguably his best game against the Bulls. Precious started both his stints in the first and third quarters with an offensive board, kicking it out to Gary Trent Jr. for threes on each occasion. Precious found Scottie Barnes on cuts twice, and went on a shot blocking spree in the fourth quarter.

The most impressive part of Achiuwa’s game was the passing. Precious now has 13 assists in his last three games, and its something Darko knew Achiuwa was capable of before training camp.

Achiuwa’s full stat line: eight points, seven boards, four assists and three blocks. He wanted all of it to be recognized after the game.

Man Precious is SO funny 😭 pic.twitter.com/KbzfWyJlAE — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) November 25, 2023

Not the typical Bulls-Raptors finish

This is a good thing from a Raptor perspective, because a typical finish usually results in something catastrophic for Toronto. The Diar DeRozan bowl and blowing a 17-point lead in Chicago with under five minutes to play were the two most recent examples.

The Bulls cut a 20 point Raptor lead to as little as seven. Jevon Carter had a chance to bring Chicago within four but his wedgie gave the Raptors a chance to breathe with four minutes to play. O.G. Anunoby then made one of his five threes (finished with a team-high 26 points) to bring the lead back to double digits. A minute later, Toronto found itself back up 14 and cruising again.

Huge credit to Scottie Barnes during this run. He set up Anunoby for that three that made everyone exhale. Then check out his defensive effort on the ensuing possession.

MASSIVE defensive possession by Scottie Barnes pic.twitter.com/1dLMCBI3lj — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) November 25, 2023

Scottie also had a nasty swat on Zach LaVine earlier in the quarter.

Skip to under two minutes left, where Barnes comes out of nowhere to prevent Patrick Williams from ending this possession with a tip-in. Barnes finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and two blocks. Stuffing the stat sheet as usual.

This recovery by Scottie is NUTSO pic.twitter.com/sXQB49sb4F — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) November 25, 2023

Point Differential?

Here’s where it was obvious that the Raptors didn’t know they had been eliminated earlier in the day.

Siakam takes and misses a three in the final seconds with Toronto up 12. This pisses off DeMar DeRozan, who already had picked up a technical foul earlier in the game and has shown his displeasure in the past regarding players who try to run up the score in a decided game.

from players wondering why their bench is yelling to score at end of blowouts, to Memphis crowd tonight, now this in Toronto: there continues to be confusion across the NBA why teams arent dribbling out the clock. DeRozan tilts here, Rajakovic tells him “in-season tournament!” pic.twitter.com/YoPcMKnWyu — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 25, 2023

Siakam misses, DeRozan is ticked at the bench and gets ejected. Meanwhile Scottie is enjoying the whole show, with no regard for a former Raptor legend being thrown out in Toronto.

Another unexpected twist awaits at the tunnel as DeRozan is leaving. DeMar’s disdain for Masai Ujiri blindsiding him in the Kawhi Leonard trade has been well documented for years. DeRozan would frequently not even say Masai’s name whenever he had to talk about the trade.

Looks like the relationship has improved half a decade later.

As for the explanation of Siakam’s shot and DeRozan’s thoughts about it:

Donovan said Darko Rajakovic, who he hired in OKC, told him Siakam took shot because point differential comes into play for In-Season Tournament. Raptors were eliminated before the game though. Did Siakam know? https://t.co/3HfbrVepK1 — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) November 25, 2023

DeMar DeRozan: “I don’t care about no In-Season Tournament points or none of that. Just respect for the game.”



Also made point to emphasize Bulls played poorly. Separated that from Siakam’s decision to shoot. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) November 25, 2023

Here’s the big picture. Chicago is now 5-12. This is the worst team record DeRozan has been a part of since his third year in 2011-12. A 34-year old still searching for his first ring is obviously going to be dismayed to be on what looks like a sinking ship at this point. He admitted his frustrations after the game.

DeRozan asked post-game if this is the most frustrated he’s been the last couple seasons:



“Yeah, I can’t fake it, I’m frustrated, beyond frustrated” pic.twitter.com/WGnDaedoXW — Bryan Meler (@BryanMeler) November 25, 2023

Sidenotes:

Gradey Dick was assigned to the Raptors 905 shortly after the game. It’s a logical move, with the rookie playing limited minutes and shooting below 30 percent from both the field and from three. Good chance to get a rhythm going and pairing with Markquis Nowell could be fun.

Zach LaVine rumours are flying everywhere. A Toronto trade is highly doubtful but if LaVine was trying to make an impression, how does 36 points on 16-23 shooting sound? LaVine made a bunch of tough shots and was the only reason the Bulls were still within striking range.

Patrick Williams had 12 points but is only averaging six for the season on 33 percent shooting. He was drafted fourth overall in the 2020 draft. This is not what Bulls fans expected at all.

Up next: Toronto travels to Cleveland to take on a Cavs team that has disappointed to start the season. I’m sure the Barnes-Evan Mobley twitter debates will be healthy.