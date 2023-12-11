Quick Reaction: Raptors 130, Knicks 136

B S. Barnes 38 MIN, 20 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 7-13 FG, 3-8 3FG, 3-3 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -10 +/- Continues to show his ability to playmake inside, and his ability to see over top of defenders help him do this. Had a great power move inside to the tie the game … before the Knicks went on a 7-0 run and forced Darko to call a timeout.

B P. Siakam 37 MIN, 20 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 4 STL, 8-15 FG, 1-2 3FG, 3-7 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 6 +/- Pascal stood out in the third quarter. Randle had a great take and forced the Raps to call a timeout. Pascal clapped back, knocking a fadeaway jumper in the post. He hit a triple and then gave Sims a good bump at the top of the paint and scored. Pascal made plays in transition today, but would like him to shoot take more open threes.

B- J. Poeltl 24 MIN, 11 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 3-6 FG, 0-0 3FG, 5-8 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -6 +/- Six offensive boards out of a total eight. Poeltl had a steady performance tonight. Was part of the line-up at the end, which was expected to close the game out, but the unit couldn’t get it done. Took advantage inside without Mitchell Robinson.

A O. Anunoby 37 MIN, 29 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 11-20 FG, 5-11 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -6 +/- OG really turned up the dial in the third quarter. There was one really impressive play: Pascal drew the double (Randle came to help as Divincenzo was on Pascal), passed it out to Scottie, who then got the ball to OG on the weakside corner three. He shot it, missed, but followed his own rebound for the two-handed flush. OG was attacking downhill, making back-to-back threes, and was showing he’s not just a defensive presence. He did a good job containing Randle even though he was nearly unstoppable tonight.

B+ D. Schroder 33 MIN, 20 PTS, 2 REB, 10 AST, 4 STL, 6-12 FG, 2-4 3FG, 6-7 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -5 +/- A quiet double-double. Good use of screens by Poeltl and Scottie. Hit a three in the fake comeback attempt after the Knicks went on their 7-0 run in the fourth quarter.

D+ G. Trent Jr. 19 MIN, 4 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 2-8 FG, 0-4 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 3 +/- Had a nice pull-up mid-range jumper from the baseline. But that may have been it. There’s got to be ways to utilize other players when the team isn’t getting much from GTJ on both ends.

B M. Flynn 17 MIN, 10 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 4-5 FG, 2-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 3 +/- Had a really solid game. Two threes made. One play which specifically stood out in the first half: Flynn gets a paint touch, swings the ball to Pascal up top, who then swings it to OG on the left wing for the easy three. Flynn has the speed and handle — and the ability to get paint touches — to initiate plays for others.

C+ P. Achiuwa 21 MIN, 9 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 3-8 FG, 1-4 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -1 +/- Had a strong finishes inside. Was comfortable shooting the 3 with four attempts, but also had a bad turnover, forcing a pass into Chris Boucher when the paint was clogged. Would have liked to see him on the court more. Had the strength to contain Sims, Randle, or Hartenstein.

Inc G. Dick 04 MIN, 2 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -6 +/- Took a hard Quentin Grimes shoulder on the chest, and was called for the defensive foul. Had a lay-up that counted for two after the goaltending call — did a good job protecting the ball from being blocked.

C- C. Boucher 10 MIN, 5 PTS, 3 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 2-8 FG, 0-4 3FG, 1-1 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -8 +/- Chris was very meh today.