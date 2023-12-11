Run it back – Raptors weekly recap show w/Kyle and Zulfi

The Raptors go through a tough two week stretch that has them currently sitting at 9-13.

It was a depressing past two weeks for the Toronto Raptors as they finished off with a 1-4 record and currently sit at the 11th spot in the east, join Kyle Ramnarine and Zulfi Sheikh as they recap all the action!

We’ll also update the roster power rankings, take a trip down memory lane, and look ahead to what’s next. If you watched every game, re-live them with us. If you missed some (or all), we’ll get you caught up.

Kyle’s Power Rankings: Nov. 27 – Dec. 11th

1. Scottie Barnes (Up from 2)

2. Pascal Siakam (Down from 1)

3. O.G. Anunoby (up from 5)

4. Dennis Schroder (Down from 3)

5. Jakob Poeltl (Down from 4)

6. Precious Achiuwa (Up from 8)

7. Gary Trent Jr. (Down from 6)

8. Chris Boucher (Up from 9)

9. Malachi Flynn (Down from 7)

10. Jalen McDaniels

11. Gradey Dick

12. Otto Porter Jr.

13. Garrett Temple

14. Christian Koloko

15. Thaddeus Young

Sound off in the comments! Let us know what you loved, what you hated, and any suggestions you have. We’ll return next week to run it back on another slate of Raptors basketball!