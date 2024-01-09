Republic Rumble: RR’s 3on3 Tournament is Back! March 30

It’s that time of year again: Time to come out and dunk on the Raptors Republic crew. The (11th!) annual RR tournament is back!
THE DETAILS:
What: Republic Rumble – The 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament
When: March 30, 2024, at 12 PM
Where: Mattamy Athletic Centre – 50 Carlton St, Toronto, ON M5B 1J2, Canada (venue website, Google Maps)
Cost: The cost per team is $175, transferable to raptorsrepublic@gmail.com. Or payable via credit card here. All-Star Subscribers get 15% off and pay $150, or pay via credit card here.
HOW TO SIGN YOUR TEAM UP
- Step 1: Pay the fee as noted above. This will reserve a spot for your team, after which we’ll follow up directly with you to get jersey sizes etc.
Step 2: There is no Step 2
RULES AND FAQS
- This is a 3-on-3 indoor basketball tournament with one substitute allowed, for a maximum four people per team.
- There are slots for 16 teams, and we can’t expand beyond that, so sign up quickly. This is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Four are already spoken for by teams from the Raptors’ online community.
- Each team will play at least 3 games in a round-robin format (ends around 11), and a minimum of one-game in the knockout round (starts right after). Each team guaranteed to play at least four games.
- Games are 3-on-3 in the half-court, and use a running clock of 15 minutes. They are refereed.
- You must be 18 years of age or older to participate in the tournament.
- You must have proper basketball shoes (no running shoes or sneakers are allowed).
- This is a tournament for all skill-levels and if history is any indication, it’ll follow the normal distribution. There will be some really good teams, some not-so-really good teams, and some in between. Historically, nobody gets dominated in all of their games, there will be a nice mix. Most of all, though, everyone is guaranteed to have a lot of fun and meet great people.
- All participants receive a Raptors Republic reversible jersey.
- Questions? Email raptorsrepublic@gmail.com.