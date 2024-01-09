Run it back – Raptors weekly recap show w/Kyle and Zulfi

It's been a very crazy and fun week for the Raptors! We ended off last week with a record of 3-1!

Kyles Power Rankings (Jan. 1st – 7th)

1. Pascal Siakam

2. Scottie Barnes (down from 1)

3. Immanuel Quickley

4. RJ Barrett

5. Jakob Poeltl

6. Dennis Schroder

7. Chris Boucher (up from 9)

8. Jontay Porter

9. Gary Trent Jr (down from 8)

10. Otto Porter Jr

11. Gradey Dick

12. Jalen McDaniel

13. Garrett Temple

14. Thaddeus Young

15. Christian Koloko

10k 10 Week Challenge

Sound off in the comments! Let us know what you loved, what you hated, and any suggestions you have. We’ll return next week to run it back on another slate of Raptors basketball!