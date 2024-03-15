Quick Reaction: Magic: 113, Raptors 103

C+ G. Dick 23 MIN, 8 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 3-9 FG, 0-3 3FG, 2-2 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -32 +/- A valiant effort from Dick who played a better game than the numbers will show. Which at this point in the season is all you can really ask for.

B+ O. Agbaji 34 MIN, 8 PTS, 4 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 4-9 FG, 0-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -8 +/- A lot has been asked of Ochai during his Raptor tenure, in particular with much of the team injured. He did an excellent job defensively and is beginning to find ways to contribute offensively beyond his jumper.

B- K. Olynyk 26 MIN, 10 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 5-12 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-2 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, -6 +/- It’s a lot to ask Olynyk, who is a more offensive-minded big, to be the biggest guy on the court against a giant Orlando team. For the most part he held his own.

A G. Trent Jr. 32 MIN, 31 PTS, 4 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 10-17 FG, 7-11 3FG, 4-5 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -6 +/- Gary went back in the time machine for what felt like a vintage 2021-22 performance. He kept the Raptors in the game tonight, hard to do much better than that.

B I. Quickley 34 MIN, 10 PTS, 3 REB, 10 AST, 2 STL, 3-9 FG, 1-3 3FG, 3-6 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -12 +/- I’ve loved watching Quickely develop as a playmaker and passer in Toronto so far. While Orlando has a lot they can throw at you defensively in the backcourt, it would have been nice to see Quick continue to be aggressive with his shot, even if they weren’t always falling tonight. Either way, IQ was solid,

B B. Brown 30 MIN, 12 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 5-8 FG, 2-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -5 +/- Bruce has continued on a string of solid performances which is certainly a nice change considering where things were just a few weeks ago.

B+ J. Ramsey 18 MIN, 10 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 3-5 FG, 1-2 3FG, 3-4 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 5 +/- A really fun performance from Ramsey who brought real intensity and effort on both ends tonight. It’s not often you get to see 10-day guys get a lot of run but Ramsey has really earned it.

B- J. Porter 27 MIN, 0 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 3 STL, 0-4 FG, 0-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 2 BLK, 1 TO, 3 +/- Not quite the offensive showcase we got in Denver from Porter tonight. Orlando is well positioned to negate much of what makes Porter an interesting prospect. He still plays hard and was active defensively.