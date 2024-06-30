Assessing the Toronto Raptors roster ahead of free agency

A lot has happened in the lead-up to free agency, so how much more can the Raptors actually do?

Trades have been made, prospects have been selected, and free agency is about to open.

The Toronto Raptors were one of the busiest teams this past week making four selections in the draft, completing a trade, giving mega extensions to big-time franchise pieces, and picking up an expensive team option.

Whew.

The busy week started with the Raptors centre piece Scottie Barnes and Toronto agreeing to a maximum extension to Barnes’ rookie-scale contract. The extension is for five years worth an estimated $224.9 million beginning in 2025-2026. If Barnes hits certain escalators next season however, (named to All-NBA first, second, or third team, wins the NBA Most Valuable Player of the Year award or Defensive Player of the Year award) it could reach an estimated $269.9 million over the life of the contract.

They also locked up 25-year-old Immanuel Quickley to a five-year, $175-million contract. It remains to be seen how the contract will be set up, but he has the 14th-highest AAV among point guards at the time of his signing at $35 million.

During the draft, Toronto selected Ja’Kobe Walter (round one, 19th overall), Jonathan Mogbo (round two, 31st overall), Jamal Shead (round two, 45th overall), Ulrich Chomche (round two, 57th overall) and signed undrafted free agent Branden Carlson to a two-way contract.

If that wasn’t enough, the Raptors also made a trade with the Sacramento Kings. The Dino’s sent out Jalen McDaniels in exchange for Davion Mitchell, Sasha Vezenkov, the 45th pick in the 2024 draft (Shead), and a second-round pick in 2025 (Portland). For what it’s worth, the Trail Blazers don’t project as a good team next year so that second round pick could hold similar value to the one Toronto had this year at 31st overall.

To finish the week off, Canada’s team also picked up Bruce Brown’s $23-million player option.

What a week.

So here is where the Raptors stand. For note, I have assumed that Quickley’s contract will begin at around $30 million and follow the standard eight per cent raise year over year. Also, I have assumed that Mogbo will get the four-year second-round exception, Shead will get the three-year second-round exception, and Chomche will get a two-way contract.

As it stands, the Raptors have two camp spots open and with my assumptions would have 14 guaranteed contracts. The concern for Toronto is staying under the tax line at just over $170 million.

Toronto has not gone into the tax in a non-contention year before so it’s safe to assume that they won’t do that again. That means they currently have around $7.2 million in wiggle room heading into free agency, but could generate around $9.1 million if they choose to waive Javon Freeman-Liberty’s partially guaranteed contract, which would also free up a roster spot.

It should also be noted that the Raptors would have until game 82 of next season to get under that $170 million tax threshold should they choose to go over it this offseason.

The Raptors have done most of their work already and I wouldn’t expect much else to be done barring a trade. Brown has long been rumoured to be traded out of Toronto but for right now he remains north of the border.

It also remains to be seen if Gary Trent Jr.’s time in a Raptors uniform has come to an end as well. Toronto has little money to spend and they have brought in a plethora of guards already, opening the door for a potential split.

A possible Bruce Brown trade, a Gary Trent Jr. exit and more will be sorted out in due time. What we do know for sure is that Masai Ujiri, Bobby Webster and co. will continue to reshape the roster following one of the most turbulent seasons north of the border in a decade.