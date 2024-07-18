Raptors fall to 2-1 in SL after loss to Jazz

No Gradey Dick or Jonathon Mogbo this game after injuries on Sunday.

Standings update: There are still five undefeated teams in summer league after Wednesday. The top four teams make the semi-finals, using point differential as a tiebreaker. Toronto now ranks eighth after losing to Utah.

The defensive pressure remained intact, forcing 21 turnovers but the Raptors struggled offensively. Toronto shoot 38 percent from the field and 6-23 from three. Javon Freeman-Liberty (game high 24 points) was the only Raptor to score in double figures. He found driving lanes to draw fouls and also made half of the Raptors threes.

Other notes:

Jamal Shead had some great defensive moments. His pressure in the backcourt forced a steal and layup to cut the deficit to six late in the fourth. There was also a cool mic’ed up moment of Shead quarterbacking the defence, telling Ja’Kobe Walter where to be. However Shead did commit seven turnovers. Jama Mahlalela talked postgame about Shead needing to play faster offensively and being more of a cutter

Walter (9 pts, 2-10 FG) also showed off his ability to pressure upcourt, forcing an offensive foul. He missed all six of his threes but got to the line six times. His use of pump fakes have been getting defenders to bite numerous times over the last two games.

This was a tough game for Branden Carlson defensively. He did have two blocks, but was outplayed by Kyle Filipowski (32nd overall pick, one behind Mogbo). Filipowski put on an impressive display of offensive versatility ranging from one legged fadeaways, passing and even driving from half court to split defenders for a dunk. Filipowski’s footwork in the post also got the best of Carlson at times. He finished with 20 points on 9-16 shooting.

Ochai Agbaji had nine points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals. He took 20 shots against Charlotte in March, so without Gradey it would be nice to see Ochai get some more FGAs up.

Ulrich Chomche (6 pts, 7 reb, 3 ast) had some nice finishes. His postgame availability was fascinating, talking about being a farmer in Cameroon before playing basketball.

Chomche on how he started playing basketball

Summer League thoughts

The Raptors face Miami on Friday at 9pm ET.