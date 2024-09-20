Bruce Brown Jr. Sidelined with Right Knee Surgery

Bruce Brown Jr. underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee and is, likely, out until, at least, preseason.

The Toronto Raptors announced today that Bruce Brown Jr. had an arthroscopic surgical procedure completed on his right knee. He is to be re-evaluated in three weeks.

Brown will be re-evaluated in three weeks, and his condition will then be updated as appropriate. — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) September 20, 2024

Lindsay Dunn of CTV NewsTO was, apparently, told last year by Brown, himself, that he was playing “on one leg”.

Raptors say Bruce Brown underwent arthroscopic surgical procedure on right knee. Will be re-evaluated in 3 weeks. Brown told @LindsayDunnTV late last season " I really played on one leg the entire time … I just wasn't myself since December, but next year I will be fine." — Ryan Wolstat (@WolstatSun) September 20, 2024

If so, the decision to have the surgery now is odd timing. Barring misdiagnosis, an attempt to continue into the offseason on a faulty leg is peculiar. Perhaps, the condition worsened in the summer.

Conjecture aside, the announcement is unideal for Toronto, too. More so from a personnel perspective than transactional one. Brown was acquired in the Pascal Siakam trade with the Indiana Pacers last year. His inclusion was to match salary; many anticipated he would be flipped immediately following the trade or some time in the offseason.

Yet, in Toronto, Brown remains. His $23 million dollar expiring contract, likely, making it difficult to find a trade partner. A sudden surgery exacerbates that challenge.

According to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, recovery can take up to six to eight weeks before returning to physical activities, and, possibly, longer for higher impact activities.

With Brown sidelined, there’s all the more reason for the Raptors to usher in one of their many young guards or forwards into a bigger starting or rotation role to start the season.

Wishing Brown a swift and healthy recovery.