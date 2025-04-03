Grading Scottie/RJ/IQ & Sacrificing for Cooper Flagg – Pull Up Tre w/ Samson

Samson Folk & Trevon Heath get together to discuss the latest ongoings in the Raptors realm.

Tap in with one of Canada’s favorite basketball podcasts! Today they’re discussing the latest news around Coach Darko — he’s staying, and if not for much longer, then at least he’ll be paid — and if it’s the right decision for the Raptors. They’re also grading BBQ’s season. The analysis stands on it’s own, but it all looms in the shadow of Brandon Ingram’s arrival, and the Raptors consistent struggles.

The Raptors are ranked 4th in the NBA per Cleaning The Glass’ expected field goal percentage, which takes the average shooting performance from each spot on the floor across the league, and spits out how a team should perform. The Raptors take valuable shots, per location, and make very few of them. They’re also, last I checked, last in the NBA in points per possession in on-ball plays, and 5th in volume of off-ball plays used. Coach Darko is trying very hard to help this limited team avoid their, erm, limitations, but that’s an impossible ask.

Basically, the Raptors have a: “Barnes is asked to do too much, RJ Barrett is asked to do too much, Immanuel Quickley needs to shoot more threes, everyone needs to make more shots” problem. And the short answer to fix this is, at least in part, is – Ingram with his above average playmaking, and well above average on-ball gravity will bend the floor to create:

More open threes for the Raptors glut of role players (they’re middle of the pack in unguarded catch-and-shoot efficiency), and most importantly, Quickley. Passes to Barnes & Barrett in particular to drive off the catch more often – where they both have more success as at rim finishers An easier matchup for every Raptor, every time they share the floor with him

Enjoy the listen! Thank you!