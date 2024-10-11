Quick Reaction: Raptors 95, Wizards 113

B O. Agbaji 19 MIN, 6 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 2-5 FG, 0-2 3FG, 2-3 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -2 +/- Agbaji’s defense looked strong tonight as he was gliding his way in front of defenders and using his frame to keep them out of scoring position, his cutting was also good as well.

A- S. Barnes 20 MIN, 16 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 7-15 FG, 0-5 3FG, 2-4 FT, 0 BLK, 5 TO, 2 +/- Barnes returned to NBA action for the first time since last season and he looked pretty good for a guy who hasn’t played in that long. He opened the game with aggressive scoring, including a nifty pull up mid range and a nice hit ahead in transition, many sloppy turnovers on his part but that’s to be expected.

B+ J. Pöltl 20 MIN, 10 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 5-7 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-1 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, -1 +/- Jakob’s screening was great tonight, along with his scoring in the lane, his defensive awareness was also on point, his also peppered in some nice passes to cutters tonight, very clean Jakob game.

B- G. Dick 23 MIN, 8 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 3-9 FG, 2-5 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -6 +/- Gradey shot alright from outside, but his willingness to move frequently on the offensive end showed tonight, his closeout attack moves, his willingness to run off of screens all was good, he just couldn’t get some looks to fall.

B D. Mitchell 27 MIN, 3 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST, 0 STL, 1-3 FG, 0-0 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -5 +/- Mitchell’s defense was very strong tonight, especially as a helper, his perfectly timed digs and his full court defensive pressure made Washington players cough up the ball, his playmaking also shined, as he was whipping passes all over the floor.

A+ C. Boucher 18 MIN, 22 PTS, 7 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 7-10 FG, 3-4 3FG, 5-5 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, -5 +/- Boucher took full advantage of his minutes today and he did it in every way. He rose high in transition, he battled on the glass for put backs and he also knocked down threes and lit Washington up, great game from Boucher.

B J. Shead 16 MIN, 6 PTS, 0 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1-8 FG, 0-5 3FG, 4-4 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 0 +/- Once again Shead’s defense shined extremely bright, he was a pest with his fingerprints all over the game on the defensive end. His ball pressure and lateral quickness really shined tonight.

C- B. Fernando 17 MIN, 6 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 4 STL, 2-9 FG, 0-1 3FG, 2-2 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -4 +/- Fernando had plenty of opportunities around the rim tonight that he couldn’t get to drop, and defensively he wasn’t very impactful in the paint.

B- J. Mogbo 19 MIN, 5 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 2-6 FG, 0-1 3FG, 1-2 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, -15 +/- Mogbo’s energy was felt throughout his time on the floor, he was battling on the glass for rebounds, he was sprinting in transition, and just doing a lot of the little things. Mogbo’s playmaking also shined a bit and he looked comfortable with the ball in his hand.

B- D. Carton 18 MIN, 4 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1-7 FG, 0-3 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -8 +/- Carton could not got his shot to fall tonight and he had plenty of looks from outside and some in the lane as well, a lot he wish he could have back. Carton’s movement looked good though, he attacked closeouts and kept the ball moving well.

B- J. Ramsey 18 MIN, 6 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 2-7 FG, 1-2 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, -14 +/- Although Ramsey struggled a bit from the floor, he had no trouble getting to the rim, which is very encouraging. His speed off the dribble and body control are positives to look out for.