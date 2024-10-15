Gameday: Celtics vs Raptors, October 15

The Raptors’ gradual ease back into competitive basketball has come to an end.

After the preseason started with consecutive games against the Washington Wizards that offered little more competition than the intrasquad scrimmage that preceded them, the Toronto Raptors played the first game of this home-and-home against the defending champion Celtics in Boston on Sunday.

The Celts were fresh off a 139-89 clobbering of the Philadelphia 76ers the night before, and opted to sit seven of their top eight players, including Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, and Derrick White. As a result, their lineup bared a closer resemblance to the Maine Celtics than the team that lifted the Larry O’Brien trophy four months ago.

Two disparate halves resulted in the Raptors falling 115-111. Now the two teams will tip off again in the Dino’s return to Scotiabank Arena, but one will look very different.

It stands to reason that most of the Celtics starters will be in play for Tuesdays contest. The water-wings that were the Wizards and the Celtics third-stringers are coming off and the Raptors are being thrown into the deep-end.

This isn’t exactly a team that is currently equipped for a tough challenge. Once again, the Raptors will be without at least one starter, as RJ Barrett has been ruled out for the remainder of the preseason with a sprained right AC joint.

Immanuel Quickley is currently listed as day-to-day, and Darko Rajakovic has said to media that he expects the six-foot-two guard to get into preseason action. But the Raptors have been without two of their four guaranteed starters (Barnes and Quickley in game one, Barrett and Quickley in games two and three) for each of the first three games of the preseason. Add that they have also been without a couple additional rotation players (Bruce Brown, knee, and Kelly Olynyk, lower back) and you get a team that has lacked stability and continuity as they prepare for the start of the regular season.

That isn’t as big of a deal for this Raptors team as they enter what was deemed year one of a rebuild by Rajakovic on media day, but it is still less than ideal.

Over the past two games, the Raptors have been out-scored by 54 points from 3-point range. Gradey Dick was letting it fly Sunday night – making 5-of-10 from deep – but overall, the Raptors haven’t gotten up many 3’s thus far. They rank 29th in attempts per game during the preseason at 31.7.

The Celtics are first in 3-point attempts per game at 52.0.

For both Ochai Agbaji and Davion Mitchell, 3-point shooting is a swing skill that could help cement their status in the league. It would be nice to see them both get up a few more shots than the 2.0 and 1.3 per game they are averaging, respectively, in the preseason.

Last game’s first half and Friday’s loss to the Wizards left little to be desired. It may have Raptors fans more inclined to focus on the illustrious career of Vince Carter, his induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Sunday, and the Raptors retiring his jersey November 2.

But all the preseason caveats apply, and we are bound to see some ugly basketball during these exhibition contests. There will still be plenty to look forward to on the court this year as well (if you know where to look).

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:00 p.m. ET

Television: Sportsnet One

Radio: Sportsnet 590 The Fan

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Boston Celtics

PG: Jrue Holiday

SG: Derrick White

SF: Jaylen Brown

PF: Jayson Tatum

C: Luke Kornet

Toronto Raptors

PG: Davion Mitchell

SG: Gradey Dick

SF: Ochai Agbaji

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report (Not official)

Celtics

Kristaps Porzingis (Foot) – Out

Raptors

Immanuel Quickley (Thumb) – Out

RJ Barrett (Shoulder) – Out

Ja’Kobe Walter (Shoulder) – Out

Bruce Brown Jr. (Knee) – Out

Kelly Olynyk (Back) – Questionable

Garrett Temple (Hamstring) – Questionable

Toronto’s final preseason game is on Friday, October 18 against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Centre. Tip-off at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time.