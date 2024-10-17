Scottie Barnes + Gradey Dick are the Future & AWARDS DRAFT – Pull Up Tre w/ Samson & Es

Samson & Tre are joined by producer Es to discuss Gradey & Scottie popping off, plus the awards draft.

The fellas discuss the latest preseason game vs. the Celtics — one of the best preseason games in recent Raptors history — and touched on the performances of Gradey Dick & Scottie Barnes in particular.

Dick’s performance and recent comments from Coach Darko Rajakovic spurred on a conversation around what Dick’s future might look like with the Raptors. Samson talks about where his skillset has grown, Es talks about the utility of his passing, and Tre claims that the time has come for Dick to start.

Samson runs through health updates for the team, regarding Jamal Shead (who Rajakovic says is good to go), RJ Barrett (who will be updated after preseason), and Ja’Kobe Walter (who is still some ways away). Then the trio discusses Barnes’ qualifications for stardom, and Samson breaks down some of the numbers behind his pick n’ roll improvement before Tre & Es detail his mid-range repertoire.

The time came to draft awards. The rules being:

The award has to be for a Toronto Raptor It has to be an actual award/accolade handed out by the NBA No repeats

With the first pick, Es chose Scottie Barnes as an All-Star, and Samson followed by choosing Barnes as an All-NBA selection – the conversation revolved around his next step and how the team has to perform next to him to justify those awards.

Tre chose RJ Barrett for Most Improved Player, before Es chose him as an All-Star – with both citing a bump in scoring and a narrative push.

Samson chose Garrett Temple for the J Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award – citing his community works, and his pro-labor stances in particular.

Tre chose Scottie Barnes for All-Defense.

Es chose Immanuel Quickley for Most Improved Player.

Samson chose Jonathan Mogbo for 2nd Team All-Rookie.

Tre chose Ja’Kobe Walter for 2nd Team All-Rookie.

Es chose Davion Mitchell for Sixth Man of the Year.

Samson chose Ochai Agbaji for the Sportsmanship Award.

Tre closed it out by selecting Jakob Poeltl for All-Defense.

There’s some jokes and light research into how Quickley can elevate his 3-point shooting, and a hypothetical about Dick’s potential being greater than everyone’s but Barnes’.

Thanks for listening.