Raptors Republic Has Joined The Nation Network 

The Nation Network (TNN) is pleased to announce that it has added Raptors Republic, a premier independent platform for NBA, Toronto Raptors, and Canada Basketball coverage, to its sports media lineup. This marks a significant step in The Nation Network’s ongoing expansion into basketball media, aligning perfectly with its mission to become the leading digital sports media brand in Canada.

Raptors Republic has long been regarded as a leading destination for high-quality Raptors analysis, commentary, and fan engagement. Known for building a strong, dedicated community of Raptors enthusiasts, Raptors Republic’s philosophy of community through sports aligns seamlessly with The Nation Network’s approach to sports media.

With the addition of Raptors Republic, The Nation Network will further strengthen its basketball portfolio, adding Raptors Republic to a growing lineup that already includes the popular podcast, Hello & Welcome, hosted by Will Lou and Alex Wong. Raptors Republic will continue to operate status quo under its established brand, but with increased content frequency and expanded offerings.

Raptors Republic’s core content and operations team—featuring Samson Folk, Louis Zatzman, and Esfandiar Baraheni—will remain at the helm, ensuring the platform retains the quality and authenticity that have made it a trusted source for Raptors fans. In addition, the network will continue to involve long-standing contributors, enhancing the depth and diversity of its coverage. In line with its ongoing evolution, Raptors Republic is removing its paywall, making the entire site accessible to all readers.

As part of The Nation Network’s broader commitment to delivering premium, fan-centered content, Raptors Republic will maintain its position as the go-to source for insightful, in-depth Raptors coverage while benefiting from the resources and reach of a larger media network. The partnership underscores TNN’s dedication to providing fans with engaging, high-quality sports content across multiple platforms.

For more information, follow updates from both The Nation Network and Raptors Republic as they embark on this new chapter together.

The Nation Network is a part of Better Collective, a global digital sports media group.