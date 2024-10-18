WILD NBA Season Predictions!

Will the Pacers be the biggest surprise team? Will “Bronny James get kicked off the Lakers?”, Will Kawhi Leonard or Lebron James retire by the end of this season?, Will Draymond Green “go through this entire season without getting suspended?”. Can “Ja Morant make the biggest leap this season”?

The Buckets And Tea NBA Show is back from a break, and this week’s episode is packed with exciting NBA predictions! Host Cathryn Naiker teams up with Jerome Cheng from Hello and Welcome, and they dive into some bold takes for the season ahead. They kick things off by discussing which team might surprise casual fans and which one could be up for sale by the trade deadline or end of the season. They also tackle the so called “stupid” NBA Cup, making predictions about who will take home the trophy, which player is poised to make the biggest leap, and who’s likely to earn a spot as the newest All-Star. On top of that, they throw around thoughts on what could be the biggest shock of the season.

Once they’ve covered the league-wide predictions, Cathryn and Jerome switch gears to focus on the Toronto Raptors. They chat about who they think will be the most improved player on the team, if Scottie Barnes will make the All-Star team this upcoming season, and whether the Raptors have a legitimate shot at making the play-in tournament. But the big question remains: do fans even want the team to make it this season?

To wrap things up, the always-entertaining “Hottie Highlight” segment has Jerome facing a tough choice between two iconic Vince Carter moments. He has to pick between Vince’s emotional Hall of Fame speech or the moment when Vince Carter was moved to tears after learning the Raptors will retire his jersey later this year.

