Raptors Film Room: Gradey Dick Locks Up On Defense

The Raptors faced the Nuggets on, yet again, another Monday night and… it was the same outcome.

The Raptors led by double-digits in the fourth quarter, and Nikola Jokic stormed the Nuggets back with a heroic performance to seal victory for Denver. RJ Barrett got off a tough contested three-pointer that just rimmed out at the buzzer, which would have won the game.

That said, it was another positive loss for the Raptors. Gradey Dick poured in 26 points on an efficient 50 percent shooting from the field, and while Barrett struggled shooting the ball, he dished out 10 assists, showing off his much-improved feel as a playmaker. Dick also made strides as a defender, highlighting his two-way ability.

The game truly turned when Jakob Poeltl fouled out in the fourth quarter, removing the Jokic Stopper from the game. Poeltl was dominant, putting up 24 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, and three steals, all while defending Jokic valiantly on the other end.

Ochai Agbaji had himself another impressive game, dropping in 16 points, defending well, racking up two steals and knocking down two three-pointers. Agbaji is now 12-for-26 from behind the arc this season and knocking down nearly 62% of his corner looks. Davion Mitchell was also steady, scoring 13 points and dishing out eight assists, and Jamal Shead pitched in with 8 points and three assists as the backup point guard.

Ja’Kobe Walter didn’t have a great offensive game but he was stellar defensively and made his first three point shot. Meanwhile, Jonathan Mogbo had to step in for the fouled out Poeltl, playing 20 minutes and making some big plays throughout.

