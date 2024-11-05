Retiring Vince’s Number – Confederacy of Dunks

Hosted by comedians Freddie Rivas and Andy Hull, Confederacy of Dunks delivers basketball talk with a laid-back, hilarious twist. In this episode, they welcome comedian and producer Dan Galea. They hit on some fun stuff. First they delve into the big emotions of the Vince Carter jersey retirement and talk a lot about how Vince had a…

Hosted by comedians Freddie Rivas and Andy Hull, Confederacy of Dunks delivers basketball talk with a laid-back, hilarious twist. In this episode, they welcome comedian and producer Dan Galea. They hit on some fun stuff. First they delve into the big emotions of the Vince Carter jersey retirement and talk a lot about how Vince had a very special, and vulnerable energy. After that it’s all about how fun this young team is. Even though they might never become a .500 team, there’s a bunch of hope with this squad. The last topic is truly insane. Andy talks about a wild basketball card that has sky rocketed in value.

Segment 1: Vince Carter’s Jersey Retirement

First up, the gang dives into the emotional rollercoaster of Vince Carter’s jersey retirement, reflecting on how this was more than just a Raptors milestone—it was a moment that had fans reliving Vinsanity and all its highs and lows. Freddie and Andy talk about how it felt like the entire fanbase went back to those highlight-reel days. Dan talks about forgetting just who Vince was and how enjoyable it was to see masculinity and power tears. as well as the obvious take which is that this was an incredible Vince send off.

Segment 2: The Current Raptors Squad

Next, they break down the season so far and the buzz around Gradey Dick and RJ Barrett, who are making things exciting on the court for a team that doesn’t have a lot of business being this exciting. Dan throws out a wild stat: Gradey’s scored more points than any other sophomore in the NBA—a stat that catches everyone off guard. Freddie and Andy bring up how the young core has fans hopeful, with an energy that feels fun and fresh, reminding them of the Raptors’ winning mentality under Masai Ujiri.

Segment 3: MJ’s Card and the Menendez Brothers

Then comes a deep dive into one of the weirdest stories of the week: a rare Michael Jordan card shot up in value because fans noticed the Menendez brothers sitting courtside in the background! This is just straight up weird. Andy, Dan and Freddie get riffy on how this could be even weirder.

And, in classic Dunks fashion, they wrap up with some hot takes on Stephen A. Smith. While Andy confesses a soft spot for him, Dan and Freddie consider Smith the ultimate “high art clown,” and agree that being a good clown is no small feat.

https://youtu.be/6KCHijhsCkc

