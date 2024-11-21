Quick Reaction: Timberwolves 105, Raptors 110

A R. Barrett 35 MIN, 31 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST, 3 STL, 10-14 FG, 1-3 3FG, 10-12 FT, 0 BLK, 4 TO, -4 +/- He needs the cup, and he will get it! Got there continuously in the first quarter, finishing with 8 points. Had a nice drive where he decelerated and used a rescreen to weave back in the other direction, before taking it hard to the rim. Also had a couple finishes with his right hand! This kept up throughout. Barrett is just so good at varying his speed and exploding past defenders in tight space. And that was on display again tonight as he repetitively battered the basket.

A- O. Agbaji 27 MIN, 4 PTS, 0 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 2-5 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -11 +/- Drove baseline and finished with a nice reverse for his first bucket. Also had some staunch defensive possessions guarding Edwards. Did a great job staying in his stance, keeping him in front, and making strong contests. He spent the most time on the Wolves’ Superstar and was the primary reason he had a tough night.

A- J. Poeltl 29 MIN, 15 PTS, 12 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 5-8 FG, 0-0 3FG, 5-8 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 0 +/- After three straight out of this world performances, Pöltl had a discreet start to this game. He just grabbed boards, finished close to the basket, and enveloped defenders on screens. Just a professional big man putting on the hard hat and clocking a shift. Sure, it’s not going to draw any flattering name amalgamations (Shaqob, Jakeem) but you’ve got to love Pöltl’s calming presence.

B- G. Dick 34 MIN, 9 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 4-9 FG, 1-4 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 4 TO, -2 +/- Had a couple first half turnovers, getting his pocket picked near half court by Jaden McDaniels who ran out for a lay-up. Subpar first half compared to Dick’s usual level of play this season. Made a great cut to the basket and finished late with the game close. Also had a big run out and lob to Barrett for an emphatic dunk to put the Raptors up nine with two minutes remaining. Off night for Dick offensively.

A- S. Barnes 27 MIN, 17 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 5-11 FG, 2-5 3FG, 5-6 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -2 +/- Barnes made an impact right away in his first game back after missing 11 straight with a fractured orbital bone. He assisted on the Raptors first two baskets and knocked down his first three jumpers. First a catch-and-shoot 3 from above the break, then a pull up two, and then a pull up three from the top of the floor. Unfortunately, he didn’t score again until he made a couple free throws early in the fourth quarter. Was one of four Raptors to take on the Anthony Edwards assignment, but this was infrequent. More often Barnes was roaming on the weakside as a help defender, where he is so effective at cutting off drives and creating chaos. Had two bad turnovers, a transition pass that was picked and a post-entry pass to Pöltl that was way off. We saw some fourth quarter Scottie as he scored nine points including a nice mid-range turnaround over McDaniels.

B+ D. Mitchell 28 MIN, 3 PTS, 2 REB, 8 AST, 0 STL, 0-4 FG, 0-2 3FG, 3-4 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 20 +/- Locked up Edwards a couple times, sticking to him like glue and giving him fits – an exceptional feat. Made rudimentary passing reads out of the pick n’ roll, getting the ball to teammates in some good spots. But Mitchell was less punchy driving into the paint and to the rim today than we have seen him be in the past. Although he did have a great burst into the lane and kick to the Boucher in the corner for points in the third. Brought little else on offence aside from bringing the ball up and initiating. The defence is so good though. Watching him guard one of the most talented scorers in the league in Edwards was a treat.

A+ C. Boucher 26 MIN, 22 PTS, 4 REB, 0 AST, 2 STL, 7-13 FG, 3-8 3FG, 5-8 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 11 +/- As always, Boucher was a willing play finisher. He hit a little turnaround, a catch-and-shoot 3 from the wing, and ran out in transition for a dunk for eight first-quarter points. Great Boucher games – where his wild slingshot 3s are falling and his hustle is paying off with easy buckets around the rim and on the break – are so fun. And his unwavering hustle is always refreshing. Kept running hard in the second half and was rewarded with multiple trips to the free throw line.

B+ J. Mogbo 19 MIN, 6 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 3-6 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 5 +/- Did a little bit of everything, aside from shoot. But that’s more than ok when you can grab boards, push, and make the kind of passing reads Mogbo does. Showed great instincts, anticipation, and motor grabbing five offensive rebounds.

B J. Battle 07 MIN, 3 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 1-1 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 13 +/- Didn’t contribute a ton in his limited time on the floor. But the defence was passable and he helps with spacing, plus the Raptors won his minutes. So, in all a decent showing.

J. Shead 08 MIN, 0 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -5 +/- Edwards put up an air ball with Shead guarding and they had a brief stare down after, fun stuff. Pretty quiet eight minutes from Shead overall.