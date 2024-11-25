Gameday: Raptors @ Pistons, November 25

The Raptors are in the Motor City on the second night of a back-to-back for a showdown with the slumping Pistons.

Buckle up for what could be another bruising affair.

The Toronto Raptors are in Detroit on Monday for the second game of a back-to-back against the Pistons.

The last time these two teams met ten days ago, the Raptors fell 99-95 in a physical game. It was in this game where Jakob Pöltl’s ascendance to Shaqob began. He scored 25 and at one point was credited with 20 rebounds, before the stats people ultimately took not one but two away.

The Pistons have made strides forward after finishing dead last in the NBA last season (bottom-15 record in NBA history, tied for longest ever losing streak). During the off-season they added a solid veteran presence and some shooting in Tobias Harris, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Malik Beasley.

Yet, Detroit will be probably be without its young star that all of these additions were based around, as Cade Cunningham is doubtful with a hip injury.

The 2021 first-overall pick sustained the injury in the final minute of the fourth quarter against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, on a foul by Grant Williams.

Raptors Outlook: 4-13 | 13th in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 111.2 (19th) | Def rating: 116.8 (24th) | Net rating: -5.6 (24th)

Raptors’ Previous Results

@ Cleveland L 122-108

vs Minnesota W 110-105

vs Indiana W 130-119

@ Boston L 126-123 OT

vs Detroit L 99-95

The Raptors are slowly beginning to heal as they go into the second game of their four-game road trip. Scottie Barnes is two goggle clad games into returning from his orbital fracture and Bruce Brown is reportedly predicted to make his season debut on the trip as well.

That will leave only Immanuel Quickley, Kelly Olynyk, and two-way DJ Carton on what has been a densely populated injury report for Toronto thus far. Because of all of these contusions and sprains, we have yet to see the Raptors at their full might. It will only be after (at least) all of their starters are healthy that we get a good idea of what this team really is.

While they are on the mend, we still have the semi-hospital Raptors for now.

After playing 27 minutes in his return against the Wolves, Barnes was up to 34 on Sunday against Cleveland. This should mean that his conditioning is more or less up to speed and we can roughly expect him to take on a standard workload.

The 23-year-old has made his usual exceptional passing reads and has done a great job as a weak-side free safety on defence the past two games. But he has lacked some aggression on offence, settling for a lot of outside shots and not always taking advantage of mismatches. Barnes will need to take a more forceful approach on offence to squeeze all of the juice out of his game.

Another key to Toronto succeeding in this matchup will be to get out and running in transition. Detroit’s halfcourt defence – good, its transition defence – not so good. And the Raptors had some success in this area in the last Pistons game. Giddy up fellas!

Pistons Outlook: 7-11 | 11th in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 110.7 (23rd) | Def rating: 112.1 (13th) | Net rating: -1.4 (18th)

Pistons’ Previous Results

vs Orlando L 111-100

vs Charlotte L 123-121 OT

vs Chicago L 122-112

@ Washington W 124-104

@ Toronto W 99-95

Detroit comes into this matchup looking to snap a three-game skid.

While the Pistons added plenty of shooting this year, they have actually been taking a below league average number of 3s. Jaden Ivey will operate as the primary ball handler and initiator, and he doesn’t pass a ton on his drives (lower pass percentage on drives than RJ Barrett, a secondary playmaker).

All considered, it stands to reason that this game will be another battle of nose-to-the-grindstone getting to and scoring at the rim.

Get out the elbow grease.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:00 p.m. ET

Television: SN

Radio: TSN 1050

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Detroit Pistons

PG: Jaden Ivey

SG: Malik Beasley

SF: Tim Hardaway Jr.

PF: Tobias Harris

C: Jalen Duren

Toronto Raptors

PG: Davion Mitchell

SG: RJ Barrett

SF: Ochai Agbaji

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report

Pistons

Cade Cunningham (Hip) – Doubtful

Bobi Klintman (Calf) – Out

Raptors

Gradey Dick – (Calf strain) – Out – Editor’s note

Bruce Brown Jr. (Knee) – Out

Immanuel Quickley (Elbow) – Out

D.J. Carton (Ankle) – Out

Kelly Olynyk (Back) – Out