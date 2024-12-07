Jared Rhoden set to join Raptors 905

The Raptors 905 have signed Jared Rhoden to the squad, per Sportsnet’s Blake Murphy.

Jared Rhoden is joining Raptors 905.



905 acquired his rights this offseason, as he was in camp with Raptors on an Exhibit 10, and hope was to have him with 905.



Instead, Hornets claimed him off waivers and signed him to a 2-way deal. Hornets waived Rhoden, freeing him to 905. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) December 7, 2024

Rhoden returns to the Raptors organization after being with the team throughout camp on an Exhibit 10 contract. The Raptors intended for the 25-year-old to join the 905 heading into the season with a bonus cheque in hand before the Charlotte Hornets claimed him off waivers.

With Charlotte on a two-way contract, Rhoden only played in four games with the big club, averaging one point and one rebound in only three minutes per game. He didn’t see much game time with the Hornets G League affiliate Greensboro Swarm either, getting into only two games.

He put up big-time numbers in the G, however, averaging 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.5 steals across the pair of games. The Seton Hall alum was fantastic in a larger sample size in the minors last season as a member of the Motor City Cruise, averaging 20.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.0 steals across 41 games.

Rhoden was waived from the Hornets a week ago in favour of Isaiah Wong, who has been tearing up the minors in his own right (24.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.6 steals).

The Mississauga squad was able to re-acquire the Baldwin, New York native, because they have his rights. The 905 traded the returning rights to Omari Moore and a 2025 first-round pick (via Capital City) to the College Park Skyhawks in exchange for the returning rights to Rhoden before the season.

The 6-foot-6, 210-pound wing will immediately provide a big offensive boost to a 905 team that has struggled to generate half-court offence. The junior Dinos will have to make a subsequent move, however, as they are already at the maximum allowable player limit (10 plus three two-ways).

With the Raptors during the preseason, Rhoden appeared in three games, averaging just under six minutes per game. In his limited playing time, he put up 2.7 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assists.