RJ Barrett shows out despite the Raptors falling to the Knicks 113-108

Barrett’s 30 points weren’t enough to take down the New York Knicks (15-9) as they handed the Toronto Raptors (7-18) a 113-108 defeat.

In addition to the Maple Mamba’s 30 points, he grabbed eight rebounds, dished out four assists and knocked down three three-pointers.

Jakob Poeltl notched himself a double-double in the process as well, scoring 10 points, and snagging 12 rebounds. He also did his job around the rim, blocking two shots.

The game was closely contested through three-quarters of play and came down to the wire at Scotiabank Arena. Both teams had an answer for each other on both sides of offence. With 42 seconds left in the game, Barrett would take it right to the Knicks paint to tie it up 108-108.

However, the Knicks would respond with a layup from Karl-Anthony Towns to take a two-point lead. The Raptors would try to tie the game back up, but former Raptor OG Anunoby had other plans. Anunoby blocked Barrett’s layup attempt and it was a Towns three on the other end that would seal Toronto’s defeat 113-108.

Barret’s Barrage

Star-J had a GAME last night, hooping on every single level. There’s not much I can personally nitpick from his game last night or say that he did “wrong”. Barrett was cool and composed for this game, took it to the rack when needed to, played off the ball, got himself open for easy three-point opportunities, and found the open man multiple times.

In games like this, RJ is at his absolute best, he’s not forcing shots or playing with tunnel vision. He’s playing like a certified star and this is what can easily land him an All-Star spot if he keeps it up.

Extra emotions for RJ Barrett facing the Knicks again?



“For me? Oh yeah, for sure. It’s your old team, so there are always emotions. I was one of those people that was there from Day 1, when I got drafted. So, definitely some emotions, for sure.” — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) December 10, 2024

He did everything he could against the Knicks, tying the game up when they needed him and not backing down from the big moments. He also had to deal with some questionable calls from the referees, but what can you do?

Fun fact, this is RJ Barrett’s 7th 30-point game of the season!

RJ loves playing the Knicks 🔥 #WeTheNorth



📸: John E. Sokolowski pic.twitter.com/3vgpR0WgYb — Raptors Republic (@raptorsrepublic) December 10, 2024

Walter Watch

I know what you’re thinking, “He didn’t mention Ja’Kobe”. Don’t worry, I was waiting for this right here.

He was hooping last night, Walter had 19 points, two assists and a rebound. He also knocked down three of his seven three-point attempts. The rookie did exactly what he needed to do, played high-energy defence, found ways to get himself open without the ball, and knocked down the shots when he had them.

When Scottie went down, Walter managed to keep his composure and let his game keep flowing. He took shots with confidence and didn’t let the momentum flip.

We also saw a flash of that RJ and Walter connection with a nice lob in transition!

RJ BARRETT 🤯 pic.twitter.com/3zWzCHZT1r — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) December 10, 2024 We can’t ask more out of Jakobe than a game like this. While he did have a slip-up near the end by stepping out of bounds, people make mistakes, and he shouldn’t be punished for it.

Scottie Injury Woes

In the third quarter, Scottie collided with Towns and immediately went down. Barnes was grabbing his foot in pain and couldn’t put weight on his foot when leaving the court.

As far as we know right now, it looks like a sprained ankle. Darko has also said that the X-rays have come back negative, which is a good sign. We don’t know much on how long or if Scottie will remain out but news should be coming in the next few days.

Before Barnes went down he was having a great game, with 15 points, five rebounds, and three assists.