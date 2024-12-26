Quick Reaction: Raptors 126, Grizzlies 155

B G. Dick 25 MIN, 14 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 6-12 FG, 1-4 3FG, 1-1 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, -22 +/- Dicks magnificent ability on the offensive end showed tonight, he was constantly getting to the rim, or getting to the paint for good looks. Battled on defense, also showed some good live dribble playmaking

C+ O. Agbaji 25 MIN, 10 PTS, 0 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 4-11 FG, 1-6 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -22 +/- Agbaji was moving around a bunch on offense as usual, slipping screens to get layups, spotting up to get three point looks, he just didn’t convert on most of them.

C K. Olynyk 23 MIN, 14 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST, 0 STL, 6-9 FG, 2-4 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -8 +/- Struggled with the size of memphis all game, which is to be expected, but he made a bunch of great passes within the flow of the offense.

B+ R. Barrett 34 MIN, 27 PTS, 9 REB, 10 AST, 0 STL, 10-18 FG, 2-5 3FG, 5-7 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -14 +/- Passed the ball well in the first quarter, was really using his driving to get his teammates looks. His drives were very impactful for his own scoring as well. Showed some excellent craft around the rim also.

B S. Barnes 36 MIN, 26 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST, 1 STL, 10-20 FG, 2-5 3FG, 4-4 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, -22 +/- After beginning the game pretty lackluster, Barnes quickly woke up and began to be his usual Jack of all trades self. Plenty of work in the mid range, making good reads, and moving well on defense. Scottie’s paint scoring was also great, as he used his size to be in the paint non stop.

C- J. Mogbo 17 MIN, 2 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 1-7 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 3 BLK, 1 TO, -17 +/- The defense seemed much better at times when Mogbo was on the floor, despite the score. His finishing could’ve been much better though.

B- C. Boucher 21 MIN, 15 PTS, 5 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 6-12 FG, 2-5 3FG, 1-1 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -9 +/- Came off the bench very hot, hit some nice contested triples. Cut to the basket very well, always seemed like he timed the dives to the rim perfectly. His second half was largely ineffective and he couldn’t find the rim nearly as much as he did earlier.

C D. Mitchell 27 MIN, 6 PTS, 0 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 2-6 FG, 2-5 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -13 +/- Plenty of great defensive possessions littered through this game, he can slide his feet with the best of them, got to the rim some as well but he was not very effective on the offensive end.

C- J. Battle 16 MIN, 6 PTS, 0 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 2-6 FG, 1-5 3FG, 1-1 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -8 +/- Battle had a lot of looks he’d like to have back, more than capable of knocking down the jumpers he got tonight, just couldn’t take advantage of most of them.