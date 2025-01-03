NBA odds, betting preview (Jan. 3): Magic vs. Raptors predictions

The Raptors will be small underdogs on Friday when the injury-riddled Magic visit Scotiabank Arena.

The Toronto Raptors will be seeking back-to-back wins for the first time in a month when they host the Orlando Magic at Scotiabank Arena on Friday night.

Toronto snapped an 11-game losing streak with an impressive 130-113 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

Orlando, meanwhile, has dropped three of its last four games, including a 105-96 New Year’s Day clash with the Detroit Pistons.

This will be the first of four meetings between these teams this season.

Let’s take a look at the game odds for Friday’s clash between the Magic and Raptors:

SIGN UP FOR BET365 SPORTSBOOK!

Magic moneyline odds -120 Raptors moneyline odds +100 Spread odds Magic -1.5 (-110), Raptors +1.5 (-110) Game total Over 216.5 points (-110), Under 216.5 (-110) Date/Time Jan. 3, 7:30 p.m. ET Above odds courtesy of bet365.

Betting Orlando Magic (20-15 SU, 19-16 ATS, 15-20 o/u)

The Magic are dealing with a plethora of injuries right now (more on that below), but they’re still fourth in the Eastern Conference standings despite a recent dip in performance. They’ve averaged just 93 points per game over their last four contests without several stars in the lineup, so don’t expect a high-scoring affair on Friday in Toronto.

Orlando has managed to stay competitive because of its stout defence. The Magic rank third in the NBA in defensive rating (107.6), fifth in steals (9.5 per game), and second in blocks per game (6.7).

Betting Toronto Raptors (8-26 SU, 20-12-2 ATS, 18-16 o/u)

The return of Immanuel Quickley from an elbow injury inspired the Raptors to victory on Wednesday. After shaking off some rust in the first quarter, Quickley exploded for 21 points and 15 assists in his first game since Nov. 10. The team was much more dynamic offensively with Quickley handling the ball, and that also allowed Scottie Barnes to record his ninth double-double of the season with an impressive line of 33 points and 13 rebounds.

RJ Barrett, the team’s leading scorer (23.4 ppg), didn’t play Wednesday due to an illness. If he can suit up Friday, the injury-riddled Raptors could feature their ideal starting five for the first time this season.

Magic vs. Raptors injuries

G Gary Harris (hamstring), F Paolo Banchero (oblique), C Moritz Wagner (ACL), and F Franz Wagner (oblique) are out for the Magic. G Anthony Black (back) and G Trevelin Queen (illness) are questionable.

Barrett (illness) is questionable for the Raptors.

Magic vs. Raptors betting trends

The Magic are 3-0 SU and 3-0 ATS in the past three meetings.

The over is 4-0-1 in Toronto’s last five games.

Orlando is 0-4 ATS in its last four games.

The under is 6-2 in Orlando’s last eight games.

The Magic are 7-11 SU and 7-11 ATS on the road this season.

Orlando is just 45-56 SU all-time vs. the Raptors.

Magic vs. Raptors player prop trends

Barrett has recorded four assists or more in seven straight games, averaging 6.8 per game during that span. He’s around -160 to clear 3.5 assists if he plays.

Gradey Dick has cleared his line of 4.5 assists + rebounds in 10 straight games, averaging 6.7 per game during that span. He’s around -140 to clear this line again.

Barnes has cleared his line of 26.5 points + rebounds in five straight games, averaging 32.2 during that stretch. He’s around -120 to accomplish the feat again Friday.

Magic vs. Raptors best bet