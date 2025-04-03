Quick Reaction: Trail Blazers 112 , Raptors 103

A- R. Barrett 26 MIN, 18 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 3 STL, 9-18 FG, 0-5 3FG, 0-1 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 4 +/- RJ was back after his routine game off in Chicago, and he enjoyed a consistent scoring night from start to finish. Almost all of his points came at the bucket, though, and he missed a lot of jumpers.

D+ S. Barnes 27 MIN, 5 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 2-8 FG, 0-2 3FG, 1-1 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -4 +/- Scottie has been dealing with a hand injury, apparently, and if that’s the case, Toronto should look to shut him down for the rest of the season as he’s been really struggling offensively lately. The defensive effort was much better, though, and it was quite noticeable from the last game.

B+ O. Robinson 27 MIN, 14 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 6-12 FG, 2-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -5 +/- Robinson had a quiet first half, where the best quality of his game was his defence. In the second half, his whole game went to the next level, and he’s been shooting great from beyond the arc lately. He had the tough task of defending Blazers’ big Donovan Clingan, and even at 6’10” Robinson looked like a child next to a man. That didn’t stop him from delivering a good performance, though.

B+ J. Walter 30 MIN, 9 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 3-9 FG, 1-4 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 6 +/- Walter has been enjoying a good stretch of basketball lately, mainly due to good three-point shooting, but unfortunately, tonight the hot shooting came to an end. Fortunately, he played great on ball defence and he’s shown consistently that he’s a great offensive rebounder for his position.

B J. Shead 25 MIN, 10 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 4-8 FG, 2-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -8 +/- Shead had a very similar performance to Orlando Robinson as his defence was great in the first half, but outside of that, he was relatively quiet. In the second half, he picked it up offensively and kept the good defence going. A much-needed bounce-back performance after a rough night in Chicago.

A+ O. Agbaji 21 MIN, 15 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 6-11 FG, 3-5 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -8 +/- Ochai had amazing energy from the start to the finish of this game and played a great two-way game. It was worrying that Toronto shipped a first-round pick for Agbaji and Kelly Olynyk last season, but his improvements this season are making it much easier to forget about that pick.

C J. Mogbo 28 MIN, 10 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 5-10 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 6 TO, -5 +/- A double-edged performance from Mogbo as he was the backup big again due to Jakob Poeltl being out. He honestly had great energy and was doing great, but his decision-making as a passer needs to get better, as he’s consistently trying to fit passes into tight windows. There are the odd moments of him missing open Raptors too, with poor location, but those are very rare.

F C. Swider 14 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 0-8 FG, 0-6 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -16 +/- This performance might’ve cooked Swider’s chance at a second 10-day contract. His shot selection hasn’t been the best, but tonight he actually did a good job of limiting the bad shots. Unfortunately, he couldn’t drain any open looks, and even though he’s had some decent showings, this might be the most memorable out of the bunch.

A J. Battle 24 MIN, 9 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 3-4 FG, 3-4 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -14 +/- Battle had another great shooting night as he barely missed on his lone brick when his shot rattled all around the rim and popped out. Defence was good too. The one area that was poor tonight was ball security, as his turnovers were really ugly.

A+ A. Lawson 18 MIN, 13 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 6-8 FG, 1-2 3FG, 0-1 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 5 +/- Lawson has been a breath of fresh air recently, and his performances must be enough to guarantee him a roster spot for next season. He plays with great energy on both sides of the ball, and he did a great job of capitalizing on Portland’s poor ball security.